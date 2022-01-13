Cloud-based VDI Market | Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Allied Market Research - Logo

Increase in demand for augmented reality & virtual reality in the industries such as healthcare and production fuels the demand for cloud-based VDI.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is the technology that enables centralized storage and monitoring of applications and data in the cloud, so that an employee can access the data and perform business processes from the remote locations. Technological advancements and increase in digitalization are the major factors that drive the growth of the cloud-based solutions.

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cloud-based VDI Market by Deployment Model, User Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global cloud-based VDI market was valued at $ 3,654 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $ 10,154 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Hybrid deployment model segment is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the global cloud-based VDI market, due to the availability of computational infrastructure on the premise while retaining the availability of public cloud infrastructure. Moreover, small & medium enterprise (SMEs) segment has witnessed significant growth, as cloud deployment helps small businesses to grow with greater connectivity, flexibility, and security by altering physical IT infrastructure to external storage. Increase in demand for unlimited storage, security, protected networks and reduced IT expenditure are anticipated to drive the adoption of cloud-based VDI among SMEs

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global cloud-based VDI market in 2016, accounting for around 41.1% share, owing to surge in demand for enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, due to increase in internet penetration, upsurge in the investment on digitalization, and significant economic growth. Furthermore, rise in demand across various industry verticals such as healthcare, education, financial services, and manufacturing is fueling the growth of cloud-based VDI in other emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Surge in ICT expenditure and increase in cloud adoption across the end users, including small & medium enterprise and large enterprise are anticipated to augment the market penetration. The prominent markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, with developed cloud infrastructure, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and surge in demand for more flexibility in the business process are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the near future.

