EPW Committee Advances Interior, EPA Nominations

DELAWARE, January 12 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) successfully advanced two of President Biden’s nominees: Martha Williams to be Director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service by a vote of 16-4 and Christopher Frey to be Assistant Administrator for Research and Development of the Environmental Protection Agency by a vote of 11-9. The nominations will now head to the full Senate for consideration.

Leading up to the votes, EPW Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) spoke in support of Williams:

“Ms. Williams has a proven track record of bringing people together to solve complicated conservation challenges. That is why her nomination enjoys such broad stakeholder support, including from environmental organizations and sportsmen and women alike. She is ready to roll up her sleeves and get the job done should she be confirmed.”

In addition to successfully reporting both nominations, the committee voted unanimously to report 18 General Services Administration resolutions.

