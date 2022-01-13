Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Manufacturers and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 21.75 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Growing patient preferences towards wearable cardiac devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market will be worth USD 29.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the aging population. The increasing investments for the research and development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices to enhance the efficiency of the devices are most likely to drive the growth of the market.

The study on the Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, ABBOTT LABORATORIES launched a new smarter heart monitor for better arrhythmia detection, which can benefit the people suffering from irregular heartbeats.

The ECG devices segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in 2019. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the aging population has resulted in the increasing adoption of ECG devices.

Defibrillators are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Technological developments in defibrillators are projected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Hospital segment held the largest market share of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices in 2019 due to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in the hospitals.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare systems.

Leading Companies of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

MEDTRONIC PLC, GE HEALTHCARE, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, BIOTRONIK, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC., ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market on the basis of Type, Product, End User, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders

Event Monitors

ECG Devices (Stress ECG Devices, Resting ECG Devices, Holter Monitors)

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pacemakers (External Pacemakers and Implantable pacemakers)

Defibrillators (External Defibrillators and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators)

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Cardiac Centers

Hospitals

Other End Users

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market

