Antibody Services Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Market Size – USD 1.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in healthcare infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Antibody Services Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Antibody Services market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Antibody Services market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In February 2021, FairJourney Biologics and IONTAS introduced a protein sciences division, Flow Eighteen38. The new division will focus on the purification and characterization needs of a wide range of customers, starting from research institutions and start-ups, to biotechnology and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Antibody development segment is expected to register 11.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on drug discovery and biotechnological research activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, rising number of biotech companies, and increasing investment by private investors in antibody development.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, and FiberCell Systems Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Antibody Services market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antibody services market based on service, type, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Antibody Development

Antigen Preparation

Immunization & Hybridoma Production

Antibody Characterization

Antibody Production & Purification

Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BioScience Companies

BioScience Research Institutions

Hospitals

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Antibody Services Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Antibody Services industry

