Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,402 in the last 365 days.

Global Advanced Surgical Navigation Software Market

Stryker, Olympus America, 7D Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stratovan Corporation, X-Nav Technologies, Globus Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., RSIP Vision, Novarad, Acclarent, Inc., Pixee Medical, EOS Imaging, Paritic, Holosurgical Inc., Insight Medical Systems, Medtronic Inc., GE Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen, HipXpert, cortEXplore GmbH, and Centerline Biomedical, Inc. among others are the key players in the advanced surgical navigation software market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Surgical Navigation Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 6.7%. The global advanced surgical navigation software market is largely driven by the growing adoption of surgical navigation instruments, technological advancements such as 3D, VR, and AR, the increasing number of surgeries, and the growing demand for non-invasive surgeries.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Advanced Surgical Navigation Software Market - Forecast to 2027 


Key Market Insights

  • The growing geriatric population and increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to further enhance the market
  • The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other ailments has also increased the demand for surgical navigation instruments
  • The 3D segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the advanced surgical navigation software market based on the type
  • The orthopedic segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the increasing geriatric population based on application
  • Stryker, Olympus America, 7D Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stratovan Corporation, X-Nav Technologies, Globus Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., RSIP Vision, Novarad, Acclarent, Inc., Pixee Medical, EOS Imaging, Paritic, Holosurgical Inc., Insight Medical Systems, Medtronic Inc., GE Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen, HipXpert, cortEXplore GmbH, and Centerline Biomedical, Inc. among others are the key players in the advanced surgical navigation software market

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/advanced-surgical-navigation-software-market-3658


Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • 3D
  • AR
  • VR
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Orthopedic
  • Neurosurgery
  • ENT
  • Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Hospitals
  • Physician Practices
  • Ambulatory Settings
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Advanced Surgical Navigation Software Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.