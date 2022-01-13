Stryker, Olympus America, 7D Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stratovan Corporation, X-Nav Technologies, Globus Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., RSIP Vision, Novarad, Acclarent, Inc., Pixee Medical, EOS Imaging, Paritic, Holosurgical Inc., Insight Medical Systems, Medtronic Inc., GE Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen, HipXpert, cortEXplore GmbH, and Centerline Biomedical, Inc. among others are the key players in the advanced surgical navigation software market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Surgical Navigation Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 6.7%. The global advanced surgical navigation software market is largely driven by the growing adoption of surgical navigation instruments, technological advancements such as 3D, VR, and AR, the increasing number of surgeries, and the growing demand for non-invasive surgeries.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Advanced Surgical Navigation Software Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The growing geriatric population and increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to further enhance the market

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other ailments has also increased the demand for surgical navigation instruments

The 3D segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the advanced surgical navigation software market based on the type

The orthopedic segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the increasing geriatric population based on application

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

3D

AR

VR

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

ENT

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Hospitals

Physician Practices

Ambulatory Settings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





