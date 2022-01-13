Agriculture Surfactants Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth in demand for agrochemicals, adoption of precision farming, and protected agriculture practices are driving the need for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The size of the market for agricultural surfactants is expected to experience a significant upsurge due to the rising demand for agrochemicals driven by the introduction of precision farming and controlled farming. This is primarily used with compositions of pesticides, including fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, plant growth regulators, and foliar nutrients to achieve better plant nutrition, which will stimulate the growth of the demand for the market.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global Agriculture Surfactants Market Forecast to 2028

Key Highlights From The Report

Synthetic surfactants are primarily obtained from petroleum or petroleum-based materials chemical synthesis. This category experienced significant growth in 2019, owing to the increasing use of surfactants in herbicides and fungicides.

Non-ionic surfactants are the most commonly used surfactants in the horticulture industry. They are used as they do not harm the plants and break water surface tension easily. Even though their application is rare in the industry, the segment held the largest share of 33.6% in the year 2019.

Water-based herbicide spray contains surfactants for dispersing, emulsifying, wetting, and spreading the liquid in the plants. They are used to enhance the retention of spray droplets and penetration of the ingredients into the plants.

Due to the involvement of leading manufacturers such as DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman Company in the region, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the industry. The US soared as the largest market for the components in North America in 2019. This has been credited with the continuous need to provide the raw material for food, feed, and biofuel industries.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, and Dupont, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Surfactants Market on the basis of type, substrate, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Agriculture Surfactants market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Agriculture Surfactants market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Agriculture Surfactants Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients.

