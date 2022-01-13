Which End-User, Segment is Projected to Create More Traction in the Global Network Slicing Market?

Network slicing

Network slicing is a method of creating multiple unique logical and virtualized networks over a common multi-domain infrastructure. Using Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), orchestration, analytics, and automation, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can quickly create network slices that can support a specific application, service, set of users, or network. End-to-end network slicing enables new business model innovation and use cases across all verticals, and creates new revenue opportunities for communication service providers. It provides service flexibility and the ability to deliver services faster with high security, isolation, and applicable characteristics to meet the contracted SLA. Network Slicing enables operators to maximize the return on investment via efficient usage and management of the network resources and provide differentiated services at scale.



𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:-

» Affirmed Networks

» Amdocs

» Argela Technologies

» Cisco Systems Inc.

» Cloudstreet

» HCL Technologies Limited

» Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

» Mavenir

» Nokia Corporation

» Parallel Wireless Inc.

» RedZinc Services Ltd.

» Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

» ZTE Corporation.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲:-

On the basis of component, the global network slicing market is segmented into:

» Solution

» Services

On the basis of end user, the global network slicing market is segmented into:

» Telecom Operators

» Enterprises

On the basis of industry vertical, the global network slicing market is segmented into:

» Automotive

» Healthcare

» BFSI

» Government

» Media and Entertainment

» Others

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:-

Slicing technologies on Ethernet networks are as old as virtual local area networks (VLANs). The concept has been more fully realized with the rise of software-defined networking and, more recently, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), which applies SDN concepts to wide-area networking. SDN separates the network's control plane from the packet-handling data plane. It enables the control plane to define virtual networks by defining packet-handling rules and pushing those rules out to the data plane devices for execution. Network operators can allocate the right amount of required resources as per network slice. Hence, it helps in the effective and efficient utilization of resources. For example, one network slice can be designed to deliver low latency & low data rate while the other network slice can be configured to deliver high throughput.



