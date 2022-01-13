Viscosity Index Improver Market Size, Share, Type, Industry Vertical, Regional Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Viscosity Index Improver Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Viscosity index improver market is expected to grow significantly in terms of volume during the forecast period. The increased demand from the ceramic industry, development of the nuclear power plants, and upsurge in the use of surface coating are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. The development of the ceramic industry and accelerated use of tiles and granites in many counties drive the market growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The global viscosity index improver market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Surge in demand for automobile lubricants and industrial lubricants are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Almost all industries are using some kind of lubricants to increase the efficiency of the machinery. Increase in industrialization in developing countries is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. Technological advancements are expected to boost the industrial growth at a faster pace leading toward higher fuel economy, thus, driving the demand in the automotive industry. Engine oil is the most widely used lubricant in automobiles. Recent study proves that the use of viscosity improvers in engine oil is crucial as it reduces the temperature dependency. However, the long draining intervals of the oil and introduction of electric vehicles are expected to hamper the growth in the forthcoming years.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Viscosity Index Improver Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global viscosity index improver market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading viscosity index improver end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global viscosity index improver market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Top 10 leading companies in the global viscosity index improver market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and viscosity index improver products and services. The key players operating in the global viscosity index improver industry include Sanyo Chemical Industries, Xingyun Chemical, Evonik Industries, Chevron Oronite Company LL, The Lubrizol Corporation.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Highlights of the Report:

• Competitive landscape of the viscosity index improver market.

• Revenue generated by each segment of the viscosity index improver market by 2027.

• Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the viscosity index improver industry.

• Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

• Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

• Top impacting factors of the viscosity index improver market.

Companies Covered

1. Nanjing Runyou Chemical Industry Additive Co. Ltd.

2. Infineum International Limited Ltd.

3. Sanyo Chemical

4. Shenyang Great Wall Lubricating Oil Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

5. Sanyo Chemical Industries

6. Xingyun Chemical

7. Evonik Industries

8. Chevron Oronite Company LLC

9. The Lubrizol Corporation

10. Yashike Laien

11. Afton Chemical Corporation

12. BPT Chemical

13. Shanghai High-Lube Additives

