Adnami strengthens executive team with Jørgen Gosvig appointed as CFO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ad-tech company Adnami has appointed Jørgen Gosvig as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as it readies itself for further growth and expansion across Europe.
Jørgen will play a key role in the ongoing development of the company’s strategy; communicating with its board and working with future funding processes.
In his 20-year career to date, he has built up significant experience and expertise in building finance departments in fast-growing companies including setting up processes and hiring the right people.
Most recently, Jørgen spent over three years as CFO at Miinto Group, where he rapidly scaled the international online fashion platform; holding responsibility for finance, accounting, external reporting, funding, M&A and legal. Here, he built
an international company setup with sales in 13 countries, with revenue quadrupling in the years he was there. Jørgen also spent over four years as CFO at subscription based e-book and audiobook platform, Mofibo, where he was a key part of the team building the company since its inception (Iit was then sold to Storytel). Prior to this, Jørgen held a number of roles at telecommunications giant TDC group, and spent two years as CFO at Onfone.
He comments: “I am delighted to join Adnami’s innovative and committed team as it continues its rapid expansion throughout Europe. It’s exciting to work with such an agile and future-facing team, helping to devise solutions for impactful advertising in our increasingly digital world.”
CEO, Simon Kvist Gaulshøj comments: “Jørgen has an extensive and impressive background. I’m sure that he’ll play a pivotal role in Adnami’s ongoing growth as we continue on our journey as a leading technology business within rich media and high impact advertising. With decades of experience in finance - including direct experience at a number of high growth companies, where he played an instrumental role in strategy - I have no doubt Jørgen will also help to shape our business in the months and year ahead. He is a great fit for our culture as we continue on our journey to revolutionise media technology.”
Adnami specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions and works with a growing portfolio of publishers, agencies and advertisers. With offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm and London, Adnami is set to expand its programmatic tech solutions for high impact advertising throughout Europe in 2021. The company works with a diverse range of clients, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Amazon.
For more information: simon@adnami.io
Website: www.adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnami’s templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns. The company launched in 2017, and works today with a diverse range of clients across Europe, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Amazon.
Julia Smith
