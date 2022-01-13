Human Combination Vaccines Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Human Combination Vaccines Market

Combination vaccine couples two or more vaccines into a single vaccine shot which allows the user to get only a few shots for a number of diseases

Combination vaccines consist of two or more vaccines that are administered at the same time and to the same anatomic site. A combination of vaccines saves both time and money by eliminating the need for multiple injections, which are not only painful for the child, but also costly for medical personnel. As more combination vaccines become available, the need for testing these new products increases. A combination vaccine consists of two or more licensed vaccines in one single injection. These are usually administered to children ages four to six. Some of them are multivalent, meaning that they contain multiple strains of a pathogen. The multivalent combination is also known as a "multitype" combination. Despite the many benefits, these vaccines should be avoided by children who have weak immune systems.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global human combination vaccines market include Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, Mass Biologics, Crunchbase Inc., Biological, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Influvac, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CNBG, CSL Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Merck & Co., PaxVax Corporation, Astrazeneca, Moderna, and Serum Institute of India.

Drivers

The global prevalence of contagious diseases that are triggered by microbes that multiply and adapt to new environments, technologies, and population patterns is expected to foster growth of the human combination vaccines market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, increasing research and development activities on combination vaccines owing to their fewer side-effects are expected to further cushion growth of the human combination vaccines market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has catalyzed the prospects of the global human combination vaccines market. The pandemic-driven surge in demand for immunity-boosting supplements to combat virus transmission has positively influenced the market. On top of that, the accelerated research work is further brightening the future of the market.

Key Takeaways

The human combination vaccines market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in R&D activities to improve the efficacy of various vaccines. For instance, in December 2021, the research teams at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) reported that the use of saponin/TLR agonist, a recombinant adjuvant, can enhance the protection capability of COVID-19 vaccines.

On the geographical front, the North American region is a treasure island for the global human combination vaccines market in view of the increasing number of private research firms, the accelerated pathway for vaccine approvals, and a strong pipeline of combination vaccines in clinical stage.

Simmering under the top spot, the Asia Pacific region is another investment hotspot for the global human combination vaccines market on account of growing support from governments and a high prevalence of contagious diseases.

