tmwi appointed by ZEISS Vision Care to drive integrated paid social campaigns
EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated media agency, tmwi, part of the Oxidise group, has been appointed by manufacturer of precision optics, ZEISS Vision Care to develop a sophisticated paid social strategy which will drive national campaigns throughout the year.
Audience and content alignment forms a key aspect of the strategy, enhancing reach, brand awareness and recognition. With in-house and cross-agency teams working together, tmwi will oversee the integration of paid social within the brand’s overall marketing and media strategy.
James Leonard, Director of Digital Activation at tmwi explains: “We will drive national and always on campaigns via paid social in order to support a fully integrated media activation strategy. Working closely with ZEISS Vision Care, the team is looking forward to creating key, memorable moments throughout campaigns; tapping into themes including eye health, adaptive vision care, and also ZEISS’ 175-year journey, following its recent brand anniversary.
“We are delighted to work with this leading brand which has technical expertise and innovation at its very heart. This is a great fit; we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”
Lindsay Filmer, Head of Marketing & Professional Services at ZEISS Vision Care, adds: “We were impressed with tmwi’s integrated approach and understanding of our brand vision. We will be working together to develop paid social strategies which drive growth and brand equity, unlocking opportunity and delivering impactful, integrated campaigns which communicate our brand mission across a number of channels.”
About tmwi
tmwi is an award-winning marketing agency that specialises in the application of bespoke data, creative and technology services to drive long-term business success. Activating brand data, tmwi’s agile team builds and executes scalable marketing plans that deliver impactful results in a fast-moving, fragmented digital landscape. Using our best in class technology, data modelling and machine learning, we drive our clients to be more accurate when finding new customers, more relevant when they speak to them and to learn more from every interaction to maximise performance. Our team of experts, engineers and data scientists are based in Stratford-upon-Avon, with offices across the UK and Europe, tmwi works with growing SMEs, global corporations and agencies, incorporating everything from FMCG and finance to automotive and travel.
About ZEISS
Founded in 1846, the innovative strength and extensive optical expertise of ZEISS has played a central role in shaping the eyeglass industry since 1912. April 1st, 1912 marked the beginning of medical technology and vision care at ZEISS with two key inventions, combining medical and optical expertise, which is still unique in the world to this day. It was a revolutionary new design, developed in line with scientific principles and it would form the basis for all modern lenses.
As the pioneer of scientific optics, we continue to challenge the limits of human imagination. With our passion for excellence, we create value for our customers and inspire the world in new ways.
As the world's leading manufacturer of precision optics we combine technical expertise and innovative ideas into exceptional visual experiences.
Every second, two people decide to purchase eyeglass lenses from ZEISS. In total, more than 200 million glasses wearers put their faith in the quality of the ZEISS brand.
With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future far beyond the optics and optoelectronics industries. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership
