Hypertension in CKD Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2028 | Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Hypertension in CKD Market

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the gradual loss of kidney function over a period of several years.

New Research Study "Hypertension in CKD Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

The management of hypertension in CKD (chronic kidney disease) is critical to preventing cardiovascular complications and slowing the progression of the disease. In fact, it has been shown to reduce mortality and morbidity. Although BP reduction in CKD is difficult, lowering the blood pressure as early as possible is the key to effective management. It is important to recognize the prevalence of hypertension among non-dialysis chronic kidney disease patients and understand the signs and symptoms associated with this condition. There is no clear optimal target for treating hypertension in patients with CKD, but the objective of treatment is to prevent the development of severe hypertension and its sequelae. Despite the high incidence of preeclampsia among people with CKD, non-pharmacological interventions have been shown to reduce blood pressure in this group.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global hypertension in CKD market include Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A, KBP Biosciences Holdings Limited, Ardelyx, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG.

Drivers

The increasing prominence of dialysis and diuretic therapies in hypertension patients to reduce blood volume in the kidneys is expected to augment the growth of the hypertension in CKD market during the forecast period.

Moreover, a strong pipeline of anti-hypertension drugs in the clinical stage to treat CKD in patients with high blood pressure is expected to supplement growth in the hypertension in CKD market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has provided the much-needed impetus for the global hypertension in CKD market. Patients with high blood pressure were found to be more susceptible to the COVID-19 infection, which, in turn, instigated the healthcare authorities to shift their focus on critical patients with a history of kidney disorders.

Key Takeaways

The hypertension in CKD market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of hypertension and growing research activities. For instance, in September 2021, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported that hypertension patients are at least 50% more likely to get COVID-19 infections in comparison to non-hypertensive patients.

By expanding the horizons, the North American region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global hypertension in CKD market at the helm of an accelerated pathway for drug approvals by the regulatory authorities and a growing caseload of kidney disorders.

Also standing out in the global hypertension in CKD market is the Asia Pacific region, which is propelled by a rising senescent population, increasing awareness in the urban space, and favorable reimbursement policies by governments.

