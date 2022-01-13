Infant Radiant Warmer Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 | Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Infant Radiant Warmer Market

Infant care equipment is used for newborn or preterm infants in order to provide accessibility for resuscitation

A new infant radiant warmer has been developed to provide thermal support for newborn infants during hospitalization and other medical procedures. Its heating mechanism is comprised of quartz and a reflecting mechanism. The device is controlled by a knob or LCD panel and features an alarm to notify medical professionals if the temperature rises too quickly. An infant radiant warmer is an essential tool for a newborn's care and can be built into a pediatric hospital bed to prevent suffocation.

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and increasing cases of premature births is expected to propel the global infant radiant warmer market growth over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), of every 100 hospitalized patients 10 from emerging and 7 from developed countries will acquire at least one healthcare-related infection. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, around 7.1% of Europeans get affected by hospital-acquired infections. According to the WHO, in 2018, around 15 million babies are born preterm every year globally. Infant radiant warmer provides heat to the body, thereby helping the infant to maintain an adequate body temperature.

However, the high cost associated with the warmer and risk of high exposure to heat is expected to hinder the global infant radiant warmer market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many industries and markets across the globe. The global infant radiant warmer witnessed moderate growth during the pandemic in 2020. Since newborns were at risk of getting infected with the novel coronavirus, infant radiant warmers helped clinicians in maintaining the adequate body temperature of infants. However, massive disruption in the global supply chain industry significantly impacted growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

The global infant radiant warmer market is expected to witness massive growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0 % over the forecast period. This is owing to growing global population rate. According to the World Bank, in 2019, the global population reached 7.674 billion, increasing from 6.84 billion in 2009.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global infant radiant warmer market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising adoption of advanced equipment and the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure.

Key players operating in the global infant radiant warmer market are GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, V-Care Medical Systems, and Phoenix Medical Systems Ltd.

