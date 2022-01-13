Sucrose Stearate market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of 5.42% During 2026 | Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sucrose Stearate Market

Sucrose stearate (SC), a compound of sugar cane is a moderately complex acid

Sucrose stearate (SC), a compound of sugar cane is a moderately complex acid that is used as a stabilizer and emulsifier for various industrial materials such as textiles and leather products. However, in recent years, its popularity has waned because it was discovered that it contains an unusual degree of toxicity compared to other common organic compounds (organic chemicals). Its toxic effects can range from mild irritation to severe irritation leading to redness, itching, dryness, cracking, swelling, peeling, and cracking of the dermis layer of the skin. If such effects are not taken care of quickly, the skin may even die. It is also quite flammable under certain conditions.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sucrose stearate market include BASF SE, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Alexmo Cosmetics, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., CarboMer, Inc., AECOCHEM, Evonik Industries AG, Alchemy Ingredients Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Croda International Plc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing expansion of the global cosmetic sector is the main factor that is creating propulsion in the global sucrose stearate market. For instance, according to American Cosmetic Manufacturers Association, the size of the global cosmetic sector was assessed at around US$ 380.2 billion in the year 2019. It has been found that sucrose stearate is an unstable molecule with a single bond connecting two adjacent carbons whereas the structure of the molecule is significantly different from the chemical structure of fructose. Therefore, it can neither be accepted by water nor absorbed through the human cell. Sucrose stearate does not have the basic structural features of sugar and therefore cannot be used as a sugar substitute. It is considered a hazardous substance. Increasing awareness related to chemical substances in cosmetics is estimated to augment the growth of the global sucrose stearate market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Increasing COVID-19 cases in the world have greatly impacted the growth of the global cosmetic sector, which also affected the market curve of the global sucrose stearate market, owing to the sudden decrease of cosmetic usage among consumers, along with stay-at-home orders in several nations and the absence of manual laborers in the manufacturing unit and transport restrictions.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global sucrose stearate market, owing to the increasing usage of organic cosmetics in the region. For instance, according to American Cosmetic Manufacturers Association, around 21% of U.S. adults purchase organic makeup either nearly exclusively or exclusively.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global sucrose stearate market, owing to the increasing awareness related to the usage of organic products, along with high investment in the cosmetic sector in the region. The presence of key market players in the region is expected to boost the market.

