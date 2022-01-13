DMM Energy Celebrates New Partnerships in Manitoba
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMM Energy is celebrating new partnerships that allow them to provide their customers in Manitoba with the best customer service in the industry. Their team is constantly working toward establishing beneficial partnerships for themselves and their customers.
In 2021, DMM Energy joined forces with John Deere Financial to make it easier for their agricultural customers to get the financing they need to cover fuel costs to keep their equipment operating. This partnership allows agricultural customers to take advantage of a no payment, no interest program on their fuel purchases. In addition, they have also recently partnered with Farmers of North America to run a community support program designed to put $40,000 into the local community throughout Manitoba and the surrounding areas. Finally, they are in the process of working out an agreement with CXN360, an agricultural exchange group. This agreement is still in negotiations and is expected to be finalized around February or March of 2022.
DMM Energy is dedicated to providing their Manitoba customers with the dependable fuel services they need with Esso fuel, Mobil lubricants, tanks, and accessories. They work closely with each customer to ensure they get the fuel they need at the best price.
Anyone interested in learning about the partnerships they are working hard to establish can find out more by visiting the DMM Energy website or by calling 204-694-8007.
About DMM Energy: DMM Energy is a full-service fuel company built by combining three established companies throughout Canada, including Doak’s Bulk Fuels, Morgan Fuels, and Marsollier Petroleum. The company has earned a reputation for high-quality customer service and doing everything they can to give their customers the fuel and related products they need. They are dedicated to growing their company to continue providing the service their customers deserve.
