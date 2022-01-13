Permeate market exhibiting a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period (2018-2026) | Arion Dairy Products B.V.

Permeate Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Milk permeate has various cosmetic applications in food manufacturing, remediation, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and so on. It is a byproduct of the milk protein concentrate production process, formed when ultrafiltration of plain milk is used to remove fat and protein. The resulting product is dried with modern low-heat dry powder spray evaporators. This product has low solubility, which makes it suitable for use in cosmetics.

The purpose of using skim milk alternatives is to maintain nutritional value or enhance food flavor. When considering the use of this product in food processing, food products manufacturers have a choice between using skim milk alternatives. The major difference in both products is that the former does not include some of the fats and other components present in whole or concentrated dairy ingredients. It also contains minimal protein.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global permeate market are Agropur Ingredients, Arion Dairy Products B.V., Armor Proteines S.A.S., Glanbia Ingredients, Hoogwegt Group, Idaho Milk Products Inc., Lactalis Ingredients SNC, Proliant Dairy Ingredients, Rawa Pharm, and Volac Feeds Limited.

Key Market Drivers:

Approval of using permeate powders in food processing is expected to propel growth of the global permeate market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, The Government of China published an official safety and quality standard for using permeate powders in food processing – signifying its market is ready to accept imports of the ingredient with immediate effect.

Launch of dairy products is also expected to boost demand for permeate, thereby aiding in growth of the market. For instance, in February 2021, GoodSport, a Chicago-based start-up, launched GoodSport, a sports drink that is 97% dairy.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Pandemic assistance to the dairy sector is expected to aid in growth of the global permeate market. For instance, in August 2021, the US Department of Agriculture announced the establishment of a US$ 400 million Dairy Donation Program, which aims to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste. The establishment of Dairy Donation Program is part of US$ 6 billion of pandemic assistance USDA announced in March 2021.

Key Takeaways

Increasing lactose production is expected to propel growth of the global permeate market over the forecast period For instance, in February 2021, Milk Specialties Global, a whey protein isolate producer, announced doubling its lactose production following the expansion of its west coast processing facility in Visalia, California.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global permeate market, owing to increasing milk production. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated November 2019 U.S. milk production at 17.440 billion pounds, 0.5 percent higher than November 2018.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Permeate market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2027 | Arion Dairy Products B.V., Hoogwegt Group, Idaho Milk Products Inc.,