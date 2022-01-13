Asia Pacific to Account for 50% Sales of Brushless DC Electric Motor Market - Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Brushless DC Electric Motor market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Brushless DC Electric Motor
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Brushless DC Electric Motor. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Brushless DC Electric Motor Market across various industries and regions.
Continuous adoption of electric vehicles across the globe creates demand for Brushless DC Electric Motors. Automotive applications of the product such as motors for wipers, doors, and adjustable mirrors warrant a continuous supply of Brushless DC Electric Motors.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Brushless DC Electric Motor, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Brushless DC Electric Motor Market.
Consumer demand for enhanced features in automotive products such as motorized seats is spurring demand for Brushless DC Electric Motors. Rising emphasis on fuel efficiency, adoption of new-energy alternatives, amid strict carbon emission regulations is also accelerating demand for Brushless DC Electric Motors.
These motors contribute to enhance product performance by increasing energy efficiency, and operating speed. The global Brushless DC Electric Motors market will continue to grow over two-folds during the forecast period (2019-2029). Quick response offered by Brushless DC Electric Motors coupled with enhanced motor durability positions Brushless DC Electric Motors as an ideal alternative over conventional counterparts.
The 0-750 watts category of brushless motors is what drives the increased efficiency of these products. The segment holds a majority share of over 49% of the total market value. It also offers an impressive 6.7% CAGR through 2029.
Global Brushless DC Electric Motors Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global Brushless DC Electric Motors market is segmented on the basis of power, end use and region.
Power
0 -750 Watts
750 Watts to 3 kW
3 kW - 75 kW
Above 75 kW
End Use
Industrial Machinery
Motor Vehicles
Safety
Comfort
Performance
HVAC Equipment
Aerospace & Transportation
Household Appliances
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways of Brushless DC Electric Motors Market Study
Motor vehicle end-use segment holds the largest market value share with more than 27% of demand coming from this segment. The elimination of brushes from motors reduces friction and ensures less wear and tear of the product. Hence, the demand from the motor vehicle segment will continue to grow at a strong 7% CAGR through 2029.
Industry machinery accounts for the second largest market value share. Increasing industrial production warrants manufacturers to employ Brushless DC Electric Motors as the product offers increased energy efficiency and subsequent cost savings. The segment will grow at a 6% CAGR during the forecast.
Prevalence of high performance HVAC systems, power tools, and automated robots are central to the growth of 0-750 Watts Brushless DC Electric Motors. The power segment accounts for a massive 50% share of the total market value. It also exhibits the highest growth rate of 6.7% CAGR between 2019 and 2029.
East Asia leads global sales with over 50% share of the total market sales. Surging industrial production, and power generation in countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia is driving the demand for Brushless DC Electric Motors in this region.
South Asia & Oceania records the highest growth with a strong 8% CAGR through 2029. This can be accredited to rampant adoption of electric vehicles in India and omnipresent demand for power generation in the region.
Key Question answered in the survey of Brushless DC Electric Motor market report:
Sales and Demand of Brushless DC Electric Motor
Growth of Brushless DC Electric Motor Market
Market Analysis of Brushless DC Electric Motor
Market Insights of Brushless DC Electric Motor
Key Drivers Impacting the Brushless DC Electric Motor market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Brushless DC Electric Motor market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Brushless DC Electric Motor
More Valuable Insights on Brushless DC Electric Motor Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Brushless DC Electric Motor, Sales and Demand of Brushless DC Electric Motor, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
