This Week's Top Stories About Water Purifier Market

Water purifier market is projected to be worth USD 82.54 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 39.61 billion in 2021.

The water purifier is a device used for purifying drinking water. It functions using different technologies like activated carbon, UV technology, and reverse osmosis (RO). The water purifier is very essential these days and the demand for the purifiers has increased over the years due to the rise in contaminants, chemical substances, dissolved solids, and other materials. The water purifier makes the water purified by removing chemicals, unwanted materials, suspended solids, and gases.

Market penetration in developed countries like Canada, the US, and Italy is relatively high and the developing countries like China and India remain untapped. Owing to the growing microbial and chemical contamination in the surface water sources, home water filtration is required mostly in metros and urban areas. To raise awareness regarding health and safety issues, the WHO (World Health Organization) conducted many campaigns that aim to educate the population regarding the causes of illness. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that sanitation, unsafe drinking water, and hand hygiene causes diarrhea for approximately 4 billion cases annually across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent key players in the water purifier market outlook are the following:

EcoWater Systems LLC

O.Smith

Panasonic Corporation

KENT RO Systems Ltd

Unilever

Coway Co., Ltd.,

Livpure Pvt Ltd

Recent Developments

In December 2019, one of the top key players, Kent RO Systems Ltd planned to develop a new manufacturing unit in the next three years with an investment of US$19 million. The company is aiming to add an annual capacity of 0.4 million through its third unit for increasing its revenue.

In April 2019, the highly populated vendor, Culligan International introduced ClearLink connect and Water Connect accessories which are connected to the drinking water system using a mobile app and Wi-Fi. This advanced technology allows consumers to regularly monitoring the economic and technical performance of drinking water systems.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic spread from one place to another very fastly all over the world. To curb the spread of the virus, most of the country’s governments imposed lockdowns. The water purifier market is negatively impacted by this pandemic. This pandemic affected most of the business sectors drastically. Moreover, several countries witnessed the curfew-like situation that halts business operations.

Due to the lockdowns, the manufacturing industries are facing various issues like lack of raw materials, shortage of labor, and supply chain disruptions. The manufacturing of water purifiers was halted temporarily leads to reduced product demand and interruptions in the component supply. Hence, in this way the market is highly impacted by the pandemic. Further, the introduction of advanced technologies in water purifiers and government initiatives to lift the lockdowns results in the growth of the market.

Increasing Awareness About Health and Safety Issues

Water purifiers are systems or equipment that filter drinking water. Water purifiers use a variety of technologies such as activated carbon, UV technology, and reverse osmosis (RO). The necessity for water purifiers has grown over time due to a rise in pollutants, dissolved solids, chemical compounds, and other materials. Growing public awareness of water-borne diseases, as well as technological developments in water purifiers, will drive market expansion. The World Health Organization (WHO) organizes numerous initiatives to improve public awareness about health and safety issues. Such efforts are frequently used to educate the public about the causes of illness. Every year, nearly 4 billion instances of diarrhea are caused by poor drinking water, sanitation, and hand hygiene, according to the WHO.

Regional Analysis

North America to Follow APAC

During the projection period, North America is one of the leading markets for water purifiers. Increased demand for household products, a scarcity of clean water, and a growing population are factors driving the regional market. This is supported by a growing awareness of water-borne diseases. The United States accounts for the lion's share of the North American water purifier market. The market is being powered by the growing requirement for effective water use across all sections of society.

APAC to Dominate the Global Market

The Asia Pacific dominates the worldwide water purifier market, owing to the largest population density in countries like China and India. The regional industry has grown rapidly in the previous two to three years as a result of the expanding commercial sector, rising consumer preference for purified water, and government programs. The population of these regions is also growing, which is likely to drive market expansion even further. In India, water purifiers are in high demand. The rapidly increasing Indian economy, government measures for pure water, and growing population are the primary factors driving the Indian market.

