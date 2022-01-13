Construction Telescopic Handlers Market: Middle East Region is Projected to Progress at 2% CAGR by 2031 End
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Construction Telescopic Handlers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Construction Telescopic Handlers Market.
Demand for Construction Telescopic Handlers will increase over the coming years as government spending on infrastructure development projects in developed and developing countries is rising, which is expected to drive the growth of Construction Telescopic Handlers market. Furthermore, government initiatives to build bridges, dams, railways, and highways as part of the creation of smart cities in areas of energy, mobility and government will increase demand for building equipment, further boosting demand for Construction Telescopic Handlerss.
The Construction Telescopic Handlers market size is poised to expand 1.3X in terms of value, and is foreseen to progress at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period (2020 to 2030). Construction equipment is a specially built machine used to carry out construction operations along with attachments that allow the base machine to perform a variety of tasks on a job site. Different Construction Telescopic Handlerss are used for different functions across industries such as construction, mining, agriculture and forestry, manufacturing, etc., for variety of jobs, depending on the work at hand.
The construction industry sales channel segment of the Construction Telescopic Handlers market is foreseen as the most remunerative segment, and will expand at a significant CAGR of 2.4% across the forecast period. Significant actors in the industry invest in solutions to sell their equipment to end users to achieve maximum efficiency. Doosan, for example, introduced a low-weight mini-hydraulic pump that lowers fuel costs and enables several attachment choices for various jobs.
Key Segments of Construction Telescopic Handlers Market
Fact.MR’s study on the Construction Telescopic Handlers market offers information divided into three key segments— attachment, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Attachment
Skid Steer Loaders
Buckets
Augers
Grapples
Hammers
Dozer Blades
Snow Pushers
Snow Blades
Pallet Forks
Breakers
Sweepers
Quick Couplers
Planers
Backhoes
Graders
Compact Track Loaders
Buckets
Augers
Grapples
Hammers
Dozer Blades
Snow Pushers
Snow Blades
Pallet Forks
Breakers
Sweepers
Quick Couplers
Planers
Backhoes
Graders
Mini Excavators
Buckets
Augers
Grapples
Breakers
Rippers
Pallet Forks
Quick Couplers
Telescopic Handlers
Buckets
Augers
Grapples
Pallet Forks
Sweepers
Snow Pushers
Snow Blades
Trenchers
Dozer Blade
Quick Couplers
Sales Channel
OEMs
Aftermarket
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
MEA
Key Takeaways from Construction Telescopic Handlers Market Study
Under the impact of COVID-19, the global Construction Telescopic Handlers market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of 2020, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 6.7 Bn by the end of 2030.
The skid steer loader buckets segment is foreseen to grow 1.5X by 2030. On the other hand, telehandler attachments will account for 21% market share of all telescopic handler attachments during the forecast period.
Attachments for telescopic handlers are projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 430 Mn from 2020 and 2030.
By sales channel, aftermarket sales are estimated to account for 42% of the total sales in 2020, and are anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1.Bn during the forecast period.
By region, Asia is expected to emerge as the most lucrative region in the global Construction Telescopic Handlers market, and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2030.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Construction Telescopic Handlers market hard on the demand side, causing a decline in sales. Post pandemic, increase in government spending on new projects coupled with increasing spending in construction activities is predicted to open new growth avenues for players in the Construction Telescopic Handlers market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Industry Players Focusing on Product Launches to Stimulate Growth
Key players in the Construction Telescopic Handlers market are Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment, Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Wacker Neuson SE, Paladin Attachments, and others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions and partnerships in order to broaden their customer base and gain a competitive edge over other players. For instance,
Paladin Attachments introduced a latest model in collection sweepers from Sweepster, the SB215.
In 2018, John Deere and Wacker Neuson joined forces in a bid to increase excavator sales in the Asia Pacific region. The agreement was to boost sales of mini and compact excavators in key growth markets, particularly China, Australia, and other countries in Southeast Asia, which is further foreseen to reinforce the demand for Construction Telescopic Handlerss in the region.
Key Question answered in the survey of Construction Telescopic Handlers market report:
Sales and Demand of Construction Telescopic Handlers
Growth of Construction Telescopic Handlers Market
Market Analysis of Construction Telescopic Handlers
Market Insights of Construction Telescopic Handlers
Key Drivers Impacting the Construction Telescopic Handlers market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Construction Telescopic Handlers market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Construction Telescopic Handlers
More Valuable Insights on Construction Telescopic Handlers Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Construction Telescopic Handlers, Sales and Demand of Construction Telescopic Handlers, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
