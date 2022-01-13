Polyethersulfone market Growth with 9.3 % CAGR Predicted till 2021 - 2027 | Solvay Specialty Polymers USA,

polyethersulfone market

Polyethersulfone is one of the most widely used thermoplastic polymers. These thermoplastics are used in various industries for various purposes. In the past, thermoplastic polymers were known for being too brittle and were not used extensively, but the present polyesters are much stronger than the older versions and are extensively used for industrial products. The polyethylene sheets or polyethylene strips as they are popularly known are highly demanded in various industries because of their flexibility and high strength. Polysulphide chains are made by the various chemical reaction between silicon and sulfur in an aqueous solution. The result is a mixture of polyethylene and sulfur, which produce a very strong, rigid, and durable polymer. Polysulfone is usually produced by vulcanization and is known to exhibit excellent dimensional stability even at low temperatures. These thermoplastic polymers are also called polyethersulfone and have a wide temperature range.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global polyethersulfone market include Ensigner Inc., Westlake Plastics Company, RTP Company, Polymer Dynamix, NYTEF Plastics Ltd., Quadrant Engineering Plastics Product, SABIC Innovative plastics, Sumitomo Chemicals, Solvay Chemical Company, and BASF SE.

Key Market Drivers:

polyethersulfone is used extensively in sector sushi as the automotive sector, hence the increasing manufacturing companies in this sector is the main factor that is driving the demand in the global polyethersulfone market. For instance, according to Top Speed, there are 14 major global automobile corporations in the world, which control over 60 major car brands. The polyethylene sheet material is made of long chains of identical molecules with a large molecular weight. These are known as polyethylene terephthalate which has excellent thermal conductivity properties and is resistant to compression and swelling. The color range varies from blue to gray. The mechanical properties of polyethylene sheet material include high tensile strength, hardness, elasticity, chemical resistance, mechanical stability, and resistance to ozone, UV light, petroleum derivatives, thermo-physical properties, dimensional stability, and resistivity to high temperatures. A wide range of commercial polyethylene products is manufactured for several applications including building insulation, roofing, furniture, packaging, industrial wear, medical, automotive, electronics, and food packaging. Polyethylsulfone is a versatile thermoplastic that exhibits good chemical, physical and structural stability. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global polyethersulfone market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Rapidly increasing COVID positive cases in the world has affected the growth of the global polyethersulfone market. For instance, according to Our World in Data, in January 2021, the 7 day average of COVID positive cases in India was around 4240. Moreover, the lack of manual labor and several transport restrictions in the manufacturing facilities also impacted the growth of the global polyethersulfone market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global polyethersulfone market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.3% during the market forecast period, owing to increasing usage of polyethersulfone in various sectors in the world such as food and beverages. For instance, according to the International Federation of Biosafety Associations, the food and beverages market is projected to reach around US$ 6196.15 billion in the year 2021.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global polyethersulfone market, owing to the increasing prevalence of sectors such as the pharmaceutical sector. For instance, according to Pharmapproach, in 2019 the pharmaceutical market of the U.S. generated a revenue of around US$ 490 billion.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global polyethersulfone market, owing to the increasing prevalence of the automotive sector in the region. For instance, according to Mr E by EasyLeadz, there are over 14,000 car companies in India.

