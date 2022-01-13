Global Anticancer Peptide Drug Market Clinical Research Trials Outlook 2026

Global Cancer |Peptide Drug Market Offers USD 20 Billion opportunity Says Kuick Research

The development of targeted therapies that selectively binds and acts through molecules expressed by cancer cells has been a major advancement in the treatment of cancer, as they mediate higher efficacy with enhanced tolerability compared with traditional cytotoxic agents. In recent times, peptides have gained considerable momentum in the market owing to their numerous advantages including high specificity, easy manufacturing, versatility, and cost effectiveness. Keeping in mind their conferred advantages, several pharmaceutical companies have utilized peptides for drug development process.

The extensive research and development activities in this field has led to approval of cocktail of peptide based drugs indicated for the management of wide range of cancers. Several peptide based drugs including Firmagon, Eligard, Velcade, Zoladex, Cosmegen, Sandostatin, Mepact, and others have entered the market and have shown robust response rate. Furthermore, the patent exclusivity of these drugs has also enabled the development of generic drugs, which reduces the overall cost of therapy. The advent of generic drugs enables the availability of therapy to all patients beside their socio-economic status as well as provides opportunities for the pharmaceutical companies to increase their revenue in market.

Apart from this, peptide cancer vaccine has also entered the market. Riavax (GV1001) is a peptide drug vaccine which is derived from human telomerase consisting of 16 amino acids and is indicated for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer vaccine patients who have higher serum eotaxin levels. Currently, the vaccine is only approved in South Korea and is expected to gain approval in other regions during the forecast period. Apart from pancreatic cancer, researchers have also validated the role of Riavax in other therapeutic conditions including non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, Alzheimer disease, and others. The coming years is expected to witness extended approval of GV1001 as monotherapy or in combination for the treatment of wide range of cancers, which will boost the growth of market.

As per report findings, the global peptide cancer drugs market is expected to surpass US$ 20 Billion by 2026. The factors propelling the growth of market are the increasing prevalence of cancer across the world, cancer screening programs in emerging countries, and the high specificity of peptide based cancer drugs. It is believed that the strong and robust clinical pipeline for different cancer specific receptors will help in targeting a wide range of cancer types, eventually causing the market to fulfill the needs of the cancer patients. The major key players in global market are Amgen, Novartis, Eli Lilly Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck, and several others.

Amid region, US is currently dominating the global market and is expected to do so during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increase geriatric population, high acceptance to novel therapies and the rising initiatives by government sector to propel the research and development sector. Moreover, the presence of major key players also boosts the growth of market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness higher growth rates due to high prevalence of cancer and rise in healthcare spending in this region.

The report Global peptide cancer drug market provides a detailed analysis on the currently marketed drugs along with their commercial information including price, patent, generic availability, dosage, and sales analysis. The report further provides comprehensive insights on clinical trials on the basis of phase, status, and indication.

