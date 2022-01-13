Europe Accounts for Nearly 15% Demand for Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate - New Study by Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
The global Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) market has witnessed rapid growth at a CAGR of 11.1% over the past half-decade. However, due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, battery production has taken a hit and has cascaded the effect to the Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market.
Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of purity, grade, application, and key regions.
Purity
98.5% - 99.4%
99.5% - 99.8%
99.9%
Grade
High Purity
Battery
Pharmaceutical
Application
Li-ion batteries
Glass & Ceramics
Cement Manufacturing
Aluminum Production
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Region
North America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Rest of the World
Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies
The global Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market is highly consolidated in nature. The big three of the market - SQM, Albemarle, and Livent (divested company from FMC) are key market players accounting for more than 70% of the global supply of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate. The market has high entry barriers, owing to difficult access to lithium mines and the high cost of production.
Key Takeaways from Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market Study
The global Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 3.9 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2.8X more value as compared to 2020.
Li-Ion battery application is set to dominate market revenue in the year 2020, and is expected to gain 700 BPS in its market share by the year 2030 over 2020.
The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to lose around 150 BPS during the forecast period of 2020-2030.
East Asia holds a leading share in the global Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market space, of which, China has a majority of the market demand.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected most industries around the world. The main end-use industries of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate are automotive and pharmaceuticals, which have been affected too due to lockdowns and various restrictions, resulting in decreased demand for Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate in 2020.
“The global Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate industry is its initial lifecycle, post which, greater potential is set to be unveiled during the mentioned forecast period through 2030,”says a Fact.MR analyst.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.
Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.
Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.
Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.
Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.
Post COVID consumer spending on Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate sales.
More Valuable Insights on Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate, Sales and Demand of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
