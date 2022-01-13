Submit Release
RMSI Appoints Murlidhar Naidu as Telecom Business Growth Leader

RMSI has expanded its global telecom leadership team with the appointment of Murlidhar Naidu as Telecom Business Growth Leader.

READING, BERKSHIRE, UK, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMSI has expanded its global telecom leadership team with the appointment of Murlidhar Naidu as Telecom Business Growth Leader. Murlidhar will focus on expanding RMSI’s existing client engagements, winning new strategic clients and helping launch digital solutions in the telecom space. He will play a key role in expanding RMSI’s telecom business growth in the UK and Europe markets.

Murlidhar brings over 18 years of experience in business development and solutions sales in the areas of telecom and digital transformation. He specializes in high-value complex sales, strategy, consulting and delivery across technology and business transformation. In his prior roles, he has worked with key tech organizations such as, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Virtusa Corp., SIFY where he has been instrumental in building and growing telecom businesses.

Commenting on his appointment, Anup Jindal, CEO & JMD, RMSI said, “We are excited to have Murlidhar Naidu joining the RMSI leadership team as he brings a wealth of experience in telecom space. We look forward to working with him, to strengthen our telecom growth strategy and expand our footprint in Europe and UK markets.”

“I am excited to join RMSI and collaborate with all the leaders to help further accelerate the growth of the company. RMSI has extremely smart and driven people, motivated to change the customer experience by leveraging top GIS and GeoAI technology. I am looking forward to helping RMSI further scale the business to the next level and learn in the process.” Naidu Murlidhar.
About RMSI – Maximizing Business Value

RMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure, to government & funding agencies.

RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers with an employee base of over 4000 resources and is consistently ranked amongst the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state of the art development centers in India, and five fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Middle East.

For more information on RMSI, please visit www.rmsi.com

