The Intermediate Guide to Portable Air Purifier Market (Market Forecast, Application and Region)

Portable Air Purifier Market - Forecast till 2030

Portable air purifier market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable Air Purifier Market Overview -

The global portable air purifier market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to be a prominent region in the portable air purifier market due to the growing awareness regarding asthma, allergy, or pet dander. Along with this, the requirement of good indoor air quality for residential and the commercial segment, leads to the purchase of air purifiers in Asia-Pacific and Europe. This factor is expected to drive the portable air purifier market during the forecast period.

In 2018, Europe held the second-largest market share in the global portable air purifier market. The region is witnessing growth due to urbanization, which leads to construction and renovation. Newly painted houses, new furniture, smell of cleaning products, tobacco smoke, gases or particles from burning fuels, chemicals, and allergens are some of the reasons of poor indoor air quality, which will increase the demand for portable air purifiers.

Key Competitors

The key players of the global portable air purifier market are

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Whirlpool Corporation (US)

and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (US)

Levoit (US)

Guardian Technologies (US)

Blueair (Sweden)

Airfree (Portugal)

Real Spirit USA

Inc. (US) and

Austin Air Systems Limited (US).

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region/country, the global portable air purifier market is segmented as North America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, and the rest of the world.

Industry Related News

In 2019, Dyson came up with a revamped model of their last year product and the new one they have named as Dyson Pure Cool Me. The product is compact and portable and much smaller in size in comparison to its earlier products. It uses Dyson Core Flow technology, and the dome on the top can easily be managed to control the angle of the airflow.

The same year is also witnessing De’ Longhi launching their new 3D Comfort Air Purifier, which also integrates the ability to provide heat or cool the room temperature. Conway’s Mighty Air Purifier can adjust itself as per the room and uses HEPA filtration with real-time air monitoring data.

North America is one of the key regions in the global portable air purifier market. The major factor, driving the market for air purifier in the region, is the growing awareness regarding asthma, allergy, or pet dander. According to the National Pet Owners Survey, 2017–2018, about 85 million families in the US own a pet. Pet dander and other allergens, such as saliva, urine, and faeces are the causes of poor indoor air quality inside the houses, is one of the factors increasing the demand for portable air purifiers in North America. Moreover, the presence of several key players, such as Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Levoit, Guardian Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation in the region contributes to the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type – HEPA, Active Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion and Ozone Generator, and Others

By Application – Residential and Commercial

