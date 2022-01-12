WalletHub Names Minnesota as Fourth Best State to Raise a Family in 2022

[ST. PAUL, MN] – WalletHub has named Minnesota as the fourth best state to raise a family in 2022. The rankings were based on five key indicators: health and safety, education and child care, affordability, socioeconomics, and family fun. Minnesota scored highest in health and safety (#9), affordability (#9), and socioeconomic (#7) categories.

“It’s no coincidence that Minnesota continually ranks as one of the best states to live and raise a family in the nation,” said Governor Tim Walz. “Despite the challenges that our nation and state have faced these past two years, we have continued to prioritize investments in health care, education, and the economy. I am committed to continuing to invest and improving upon the things that make our state so great, especially with the legislative session right around the corner.”

“When we center children and families in policy-making, we get good results for kids. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to make Minnesota one of the best places in the country to raise a family,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We will continue that work to ensure that every child and their family has an opportunity to thrive because that’s who we are as Minnesotans. I’m proud to call Minnesota home to my family and couldn’t agree more with this ranking and the many others we have received.”

In addition to being ranked fourth overall, Minnesota was also ranked first for having the highest median family salary and second for having the lowest percentage of families living in poverty.

Access the full report: 2022’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family (wallethub.com)