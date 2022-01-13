Rising Consciousness Towards Skincare and Haircare Due to Pollution is Set to Boost Octenylsuccinate Market
Octenylsuccinate Market Demand, Growth and Sales Forecast 2022-2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetics industry is one the rise since last decade due to increased demand for cosmetic products. Furthermore, consciousness towards skin care has also boosted skin care product market. Aluminium starch octenylsuccinate is the aluminium salt of the reaction product of anhydride octenylsuccinate with starch. It is widely being used in cosmetics and skincare industry due to which demand for aluminium starch octenylsuccinate is increasing over the industry forecast period.
Sales Outlook of Octenylsuccinate as per Fact.MR's Market Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031.
Aluminium starch octenylsuccinate proving its uniqueness in cosmetics and skin care market with its absorbing, anticaking, and viscosity increasing properties.
Aluminium starch octenylsuccinate is being used as an anticaking agent and a viscosity increasing agent in various cosmetic products like lotions, dry shampoo, moisturizer, lipstick etc. It also gives products good spreadability, long-lasting and velvet touch characteristics. Aluminium starch octenylsuccinate increases the sun protection factor by 30 to 40 % due to which it is also widely used in sunscreens.
Furthermore, it is highly effective in absorbing excess oil and sweat due to which it is proving to be main ingredient for dry shampoo. With all these demand for aluminium starch octenylsuccinate continue to rise over the industrial forecast period.
Segmentation of Aluminium starch octenylsuccinate Market
Based on the types aluminium starch octenylsuccinate market is classified based on product type and application. Most of market is captured by aluminium starch octenylsuccinate powder.
Product type
Food Grade aluminium starch octenylsuccinate
Cosmetic grade aluminium starch octenylsuccinate
Application
Cosmetics products
Personal Care products
Skin care products
Mergers and acquisitions is the latest trend in Aluminium starch octenylsuccinate Market.
Key players in the market are using various strategies like merger and acquisition. For instance, Nouryon speciality chemicals has acquired Brazil’s Polinox, South America’s leading producer of ketone peroxides, an essential ingredient in the manufacture of polymers.
Nouryon speciality chemicals has been acquired by The Carlyle Group and GIC in 2018. Furthermore, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies another key player in the market has acquired Vancouver based Mazza Innovation Limited, a global leader in botanical extraction technology, for an undisclosed amount. Other key players in the aluminium starch octenylsuccinate market are Bio-nest Biochemical Technology Co., LTD, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG and others.
Impact of COVID-19 on aluminium starch octenylsuccinate market
Government imposed lockdown has disrupted the supply chain for cosmetics and skincare products due to which demand for aluminium starch octenylsuccinate is accelerating at slow rate. Furthermore, production of different cosmetics and skin care products have slowed down resulting in decreased demand for aluminium starch octenylsuccinate market. Demand for cosmetics and skin care products estimate to rise at stable rate once the pandemic is over, the shift is contributed by trends towards health consciousness due to change in consumer behaviour due to COVID-19.
