Television Services Market Worth $ 499,800 million; Manufacturers Rely on Increasing Demand for Smart TVs

Availability of internet at affordable prices, advent of 4K TV & 5G in TV industry, and integration of artificial intelligence in smart devices.

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Television Services Market by Delivery Platform, Revenue Model, and Broadcaster Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global television services market size is expected to reach $499, 800 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Rise and growth of the Global television services market

Rise in disposable income and increase in expenditure on entertainment boost the growth of the global television services market. Furthermore, technological advancements in television broadcasting services such as transition of cable television to digital broadcasting significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market. Internet protocol TV has been majorly influencing the television services market growth during the forecast period. Increase in display size of the TV and integration of smart features in TV sets attract customers to buy smart TV along with television services. Smart features include wide touchscreen, HD displays, and strong internet connectivity.

Key findings of the study

The television services market was valued at $332,600 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $499,800 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By delivery platform, the internet protocol television (IPTV) segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

In 2019, depending on revenue model, the advertisement segment was valued at $141000 million, accounting for 42.3% of the global television services market share.

In 2019, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $171,500 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include :-

CANAL+ GROUP

TIME WARNER, INC.

VIACOM CBS INC.

CHANNEL FOUR TELEVISION CORPORATION

CENTURYLINK, INC.

VIACOM INTERNATIONAL, INC.

A&E TELEVISION NETWORKS, LLC

BRITISH BROADCASTING CORPORATION

21ST CENTURY FOX

COMCAST CORPORATION

On the basis of delivery platform, the cable television broadcasting segment was valued at $111,500 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $138,500 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2027.

This is attributed to the fact that cable television broadcasting is now viewed as video service delivery that is part of a comprehensive service offering, comprising other truly integrated services , ranging from video on demand (VOD) services, internet access services, cloud storage & application services, and Internet of Things (IoT) services, such as smart metering at home. Furthermore, cable TV has been gaining considerable popularity, owing to its transformation into digital cable TV.

According the television services market analysis, the product market is segmented into delivery platform, revenue model, broadcaster type, and region.

By delivery platform, it is categorized into digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting, internet protocol television (IPTV), and over-the-top television (OTT). Depending on revenue model, it is fragmented into subscription and advertisement.

On the basis of broadcaster type, it is differentiated into public and commercial.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Secondary research

1.3.2.Primary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Value chain analysis

3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Rise in disposable income

3.5.1.2.Technological advancements in broadcast industry and increasing demand for smart TV

3.5.1.3.Growing demand for improved distribution infrastructure to propel the growth

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Digital illiteracy and limited digital infrastructure

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Technological advancement in the television devices

3.5.3.2.Digital transformation in media & entertainment industry

3.5.3.3.The future of TV: From broadcast to broadband

3.6.Impact of Covid-19 on television services market

