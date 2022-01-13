Automotive Aftermarket Market How Companies Accelerating Their Growth by Key Segments, Regional Insights and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Aftermarket Market Size – USD 376.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – High demand in the automotive sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components. The growing acceptance of semi-autonomous, electric, and hybrid and independent vehicles is expected to further fuel the growth of the industry.

Substantial investments are anticipated from key players in digitizing product supply sales and services, along with online platforms selling aftermarket products in synchronous with global car suppliers. The online aftermarket sector is expected to enjoy strong growth in developing countries, thanks to the above-listed trade gateways. In addition, the increase in automotive product online sales is expected to fuel more increase in the market.

Emergen Research has published a research report on global Automotive Aftermarket market covering current market dynamics with market developments from 2018 to 2028. The report offers an in-depth analysis of historical and emerging trends in the market along with emerging trends, revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations and opportunities The main aim of the report is to help the user, reader, investor understand the exact market scenario.

The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Automotive Aftermarket market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market: Competitive Outlook

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner. Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the Automotive Aftermarket market, the report estimates the CAGR for the market during the projected timeframe.

Bridgestone Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Denso Corporation, Continental, ACDelco, Delphi Automotive, Fauraecia, BASF, Robert Bosch, and 3M Company, among others.

Market Scope and Market Size:

The global Automotive Aftermarket market is broadly segmented on the basis of product type and application. The segmental growth helps the reader get a lucid picture of the niche pockets of growth, as well as the strategies deployed by the market players to drive the growth of these segments. This section of the report helps them understand and determine the core application areas and the differences between the target markets. The report scrutinizes the global Automotive Aftermarket market in terms of market size & volume and significant information pertaining to product bifurcation and application overview.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Automotive Aftermarket market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Aftermarket on the basis of Product, Fitting, Application, and region:

Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others

Certification Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Service Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DIY

DIFM

OE

The global Automotive Aftermarket market features various crucial elements such as market trends, market size, market share, revenue, sales network and distribution channels, production and consumption patterns and rate, supply and demand ratio, and other strategic business decisions, to offer a better understanding of the key competitors and allow the readers to implement these fruitful strategies to expand their businesses.

Thank you for reading our report.

