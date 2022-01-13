Detergent & liquid Soaps Segment Expected to Hold Dominance in Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market Growth
Burgeoning demand of alpha olefins sulfonates in household cleaning,and industrial chemical processing are set to fuel the market during the assessment periodROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burgeoning demand of alpha olefins sulfonates in household cleaning, laundry detergents and industrial chemical processing are set to fuel the market during the assessment period (2019-2029).
Owing to its performance attributes and biodegradability, alpha olefin sulfonates are set to become the material of choice in a range of applications. Alpha olefin sulfonate is an anionic surfactant with excellent viscosity and foaming characteristics which offers enhanced detergency and foamability.
The latest industry analysis and survey on Alpha Olefin Sulfonates provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has segmented the alpha-olefin sulfonates market on the basis of product, application, and region.
Product
Powder & needles
Liquid & Paste
Application
Detergents & Liquid soaps
Shampoos
Industrial Cleaners
Emulsion Polymerization
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market insights to our clients.
SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
Crucial insights in Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market research report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market.
Basic overview of the Alpha Olefin Sulfonates, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market growth
Current key trends of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market
Market Size of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates and Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Sales projections for the coming years
Key Question answered in the Survey of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market Report By Fact.MR
Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players
Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates .
Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments
Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market Merger and acquisition activity: MR's analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share
Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market demand by country: The report forecasts Alpha Olefin Sulfonates demand by country, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets
The report also offers key trends of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
The Market insights of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates market .
The Demand of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market development during the forecast period.
Detergents & Liquid Soaps Are Set to Surpass US$ 170 Mn Mark
Detergent & liquid soaps segment has dominated the alpha olefin sulfonates market in 2018 and is set to maintain its supremacy in the market surpassing US$ 170 Mn by 2029. Being an anionic surfactant, it is able to function as detergent, wetting agent and as an emulsifier in broad range of applications.
Alpha olefin sulfonates offer other bundled benefits including high foaming profile and a quick flash foam to produce a stable lather. It also allows personal care products to be offered as preservative-free aqueous solutions, due to which detergent & liquid soaps application is set to remain key consumer of alpha olefin sulfonates in the market.
Furthermore, increasing consumption of alpha olefin sulfonates in niche applications including insulation production and crop protection are set to assist the market’s growth. However, other substitutes like alpha-sulfonated methyl esters manufactured from completely bio-based sources may hinder the consumption of alpha olefin sulfonates.
