Building Inspection Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Building Inspection Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

According to ‘Building Inspection Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the building inspection services market is expected to grow from $11.35 billion in 2021 to $12.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Building inspection services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The building inspection services market consists of the sales of building inspection services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that evaluate all aspects of the building structure and component systems and prepare a report on the physical condition of the property, generally for buyers or others involved in real estate transactions.

Global Building Inspection Services Market Trends

Companies and governments are developing and employing drones for building inspections. Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) are a flying robot that can be controlled remotely or independently operated through software-controlled flight plans in its embedded systems, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS systems. Drones enable building inspections safer, faster as well as more cost-effective.

Global Building Inspection Services Market Segments

The global building inspection market is segmented:

By Service: Home Inspection Services, Specific Element Inspection Services, Commercial Building Inspection Services, Others

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Others

By Sourcing Type: In-house services, Outsourced services

By Geography: The global building inspection service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: AmeriSpec Inspection Services, HouseMaster Home Inspections, National Property Inspections, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors and WIN Home Inspections.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

