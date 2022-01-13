Animal Feed Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis - 2020– 2028

Animal Feed Market

Animal Feed Market Research Report, By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash, Others), By Species (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aqua, Others) - Forecast to 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal feed market is growing at a rapid scale, mainly due to the demand for milk and meat products growing with the rising global population. In order to supply this growing demand for food animals, operators have to take optimal care of their cattle/ poultry. They ensure to feed their animals with the best possible nutrition and care, which, as a result, is fostering the market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global animal feed market is expected to wise up to USD 617.61 BN by 2023. In its recent study report, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a 4.27% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018 - 2023). The rising prevalence of metabolic diseases in animals such as dairy cattle/ goat/swine etc. is driving enormous market demand.

Food being the dominant factor in the care chain, the animal feed market invariably witnesses voluminous demand. Animal feed, if provided adequately, gives good production of milk and meat. As a result of the global demand for nutrition, dairy cattle feed is increasing. Simultaneously, the growing demand for milk products such as chocolate, milk powders, yogurts is providing impetus to the global animal feed market, consecutively.

It is also important to consider how livestock feed affects animal health, and hence the health of people who consume these animal products. For instance; chemical additives in feeds can get accumulated in animal tissues, which can expose consumers to chemicals such as veterinary drug residues and heavy metals.

Also, grain-based diets can produce serious and sometimes fatal digestive tract problems in animals like cows, goats, and sheep, as their stomachs are suitable for digesting high-cellulose containing plants like grass. Such rising concerns over the content in the animal feeds are impeding the growth of the market.

Global Animal Feed Market – Segments

The market is segmented into three dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Form : Pellets, Crumbles, Mash, and others.

By Species : Poultry, Ruminants, Aqua, Swine, and others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.



Global Animal Feed Market – Regional Analysis

The animal feed market in the Asia Pacific region is brisk. APAC, with India being the large contributor, is the world's largest producer and consumer of milk, the rapidly growing demand for milk. Besides, the demand for meat production in the region is too rising substantially. The APAC market is evolving to keep up the supply and demand ratio.

The animal feed market in the region is expected to grow from USD 179.93 BN to USD 226.91 BN by 2023, showcasing a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. Whereas volume-wise, the production in the APAC can go up to 485.75 MN tons by 2023, with a 4.20% rise during the assessment period.

North American animal feed market can register a growth up to USD 131.7 BN with a CAGR of 3.93% during the review period. In terms of volume, the market can go up to 270.3 MN tons by 2023, with a CAGR of 3.81%. The market projection of the US, which is the largest market in the region, is estimated to go up to USD 97 BN by 2023.

The Europe animal feed market is also growing significantly. The EU and Eastern Europe is the second-largest market for milk & meat products. Resultantly, the dairy cattle feed market in these regions has been witnessing exponential growth.

The Europe animal feed market can scale up to USD 155.39 BN by 2023 from USD 125.33 BN in 2018 at a 4.67% CAGR during the anticipated period. Spain accounts for the largest market in the region, accounting for the valuation of USD 21.06 BN. The total production of animal feed in Europe is estimated to go up to USD 335.89 MN tons by 2023.

Global Animal Feed Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of many large and small-scale players, the animal feed market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. To gain a substantially larger share in the market, players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch.

Strategic partnerships between manufacturers support the growth and expansion plans of these players. They invest substantially to drive these strategic initiatives and R&D to develop a new production technology. Manufacturers are investing significantly in cutting-edge research & development to support innovation pipeline. These players compete based on pricing, quality, reputation, and services.

Market Players:

Players leading the animal feed market include Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company (US), Neovia Group (France), COFCO Limited (Hong Kong), ForFarmers N V (The Netherlands), New Hope Group (China), Charoen Pokphand Group (Thailand), Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia), Cargill, Inc. (US), Land' O Lakes Inc. (US), and NUTRECO N V (the Netherlands), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 08, 2019 ---- Nutreco NV (the Netherlands), a producer of animal nutrition & fish feed, announced the acquisition of Animal Nutrition and Health (South Africa), a premix company from Kaonne Investments. The acquired company will now be fully integrated into Trouw Nutrition South Africa.

The said deal is part of Nutreco's strategy to expand its base in Africa. This move will ensure that the company can bring its products to even more farms in the country. South Africa is the continent's largest producer and feed market, and acquiring such a stable business will undoubtedly help Nutreco to grow at a larger scale. Under the acquisition, Kaonne and Trouw Nutrition will continue to work together.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

