Oil Refining Market Size, Share, Leading Industry Players, Trends & Forecast by 2021–2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest updated report on the Global Oil Refining Market added by Reports and Data presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry size, revenue forecast, regional spectrum of the business vertical, and further elaborates on the major hurdles, challenges, and latest growth prospects. It also provides information on the growth strategies adopted by the prominent industry players and a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market. Furthermore, it offers the projected valuations of the Oil Refining industry in the forecast period of 2021-2028 along with projections about the key regions and segments expected to gain traction in the coming years.

The research report further analyses the market trends and radical features affecting the growth of the market during the estimation timeframe. The report also provides a thorough analysis of the factors limiting the growth of the industry and the factors driving the growth. The report offers an overview of the business vertical, taking into consideration the influence of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic on the overall industry. The report also studies threats and challenges the industry players will have to face due to the changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of niche market areas and provides strategic recommendations to the new players and established companies to make lucrative and well-informed business decisions. The report analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, product launches, and deals and partnerships, among others,

Top companies in the Oil Refining market include:

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Sinopec Corporation

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc

• BP Plc

• Saudi Aramco

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Total S.A.

• Chevron Corporation

• Marathon Petroleum Corporation

• PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

• Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

• Indian Oil Corporation Limited

• Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

• PJSC Rosneft Oil Company

• Valero Energy Corporation

• S-Oil Corporation

• Kuwait National Petroleum Company

• Fluor Corporation

• Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Market Overview:

Power and energy industry comprises of key companies operating in fuel, petroleum, natural gas, and nuclear power markets. Constant production of energy and power is imperative for country’s economic growth. It also covers exploration and production of oil and gas reserves, oil and gas drilling, and refining industries. Power and energy sector is one of the most diversified sector across the globe. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased the dependency on power and energy and industries today consume large amounts of fuel making energy industry a crucial element of today’s industrial infrastructure.

With increasing focus on sustainable energy and alternative sources of energy to mitigate global warming, countries today are heavily investing in hydroelectric power, solar power, and wind energy. Widespread demand for energy and power has led to the emergence of lucrative growth opportunities in the market and accelerated revenue growth of the retail energy markets. However, negative environmental impact of prolonged use of fossil fuels, depletion of energy resources, and increasing amount of pollutants in the atmosphere are some key restraining factors. Increasing automation in power and energy industry, integration of advanced technology like AI, growing focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, and increasing emphasis on improve energy variability and costs for residential and commercial buildings and vehicles are set to open new paths for the growth of the energy and power sector.

The report sheds special focus on the factors that propel the growth of the industry. For better understanding, the report segments the Oil Refining market into key divisions such as types, applications, end-use, technology, region, and others. These segments are extensively analyzed to offer better forecast for the global and regional market and key factors influencing their growth are also covered in the report.

Complexity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Topping

• Hydro-Skimming

• Conversion

• Deep Conversion

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Light Distillates

• Middle Distillates

• Fuel Oil

• Others

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Gasoline

• Gasoil

• Kerosene

• LPG

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Transportation

• Aviation

• Marine Bunker

• Petrochemical

• Residential & Commercial

• Agriculture

• Electricity

• Rail & Domestic Waterways

• Others

Key Features of the Oil Refining Market Report:

• The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics

• Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors

• A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern

• In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

• Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies

• Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market

• Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans

