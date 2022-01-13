Targeted Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 162.89 Billion by 2028 at 7.1 % CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for precision medicine and increasing healthcare expenditure are significant factors driving global targeted therapeutics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Targeted Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach USD 162.89 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of different cancers. Various drugs for chemotherapy are incapable of differentiating between healthy and cancer cells, and thus can kill both kinds of cells.

Targeted therapeutics, on the other hand, is a cancer treatment that makes use of drugs to target the exact proteins and genes that support survival and growth of cancer cells. Using targeted therapeutics, doctors influence the tissue environment that aids the spread of cancer or target cells associated with growth of cancer such as blood vessel cells.

The Targeted Therapeutics market samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2021-2028. Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Targeted Therapeutics market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold and dynamics identify the white spaces or increase their yield.

Further key findings

In July 2021, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, which is a biotechnology firm engaged in development of innovative and differentiated therapeutics class on the basis of its proprietary bicyclic peptide technology called Bicycle, made an announcement about entering into a global collaboration and license contract with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics deploying Bicycles with high affinity to transferrin receptor (TfR1).

Among the therapy segments, monoclonal antibodies segment revenue is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue share over the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies delivering cytotoxic molecules are capable of precisely killing cancer cells. Antibody, after being bound to its target cell, releases toxic molecule, including a poisonous chemical or radioactive substance that is taken up by the target cell and eventually destroys that cell. These toxins do not affect cells devoid of the antibody target. Examples of monoclonal antibody comprise trastuzumab (certain breast cancers), alemtuzumab (certain chronic leukemias), and cetuximab (certain colorectal, head, lung, and neck cancers).

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Targeted Therapeutics market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., Arcus Biosciences Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Serina Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Agenus Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Aurinia Pharmaceutical Inc.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Targeted Therapeutics Market added by Reports and Data demonstrates that the global Targeted Therapeutics market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Targeted Therapeutics market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented global targeted therapeutics market on the basis of therapy, disease indication, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecule Inhibitors

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Sclerosis

Melanoma

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Research Institutes

Others

