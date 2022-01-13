Bidets Market Share, Size, Competition Landscape, Manufacturers Analysis and Future Opportunity Outlook – 2027

Bidets Market

Bidets Market Research Report: Information By Type, Category (Electronic and Manual), End-Use , Distribution Channel and Region- Forecast till 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario

Global Bidets Market size is touted to reach approximately USD 2.51 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.39% from 2020 to 2026.

Market Synopsis

In recent years, the global bidets market has experienced rapid growth. The value of bathroom hygiene and proper cleaning of soiled areas following bowel movements has directly boosted bidet demand among consumers all over the world. Furthermore, the ease of use for consumers with obesity and disabilities, as well as for girls, has boosted bidet sales worldwide in 2019. The high risk of allergies or fungal reactions in unclean human private areas has necessitated the implementation of adequate hygiene measures after a bowel movement. As a result, bidet sales increased around the world in 2019. Both manual and electronic bidet mechanisms are gaining adoption over the review period. Bidets are gaining popularity among customers because they provide unique features as well as a safer alternative to toilet paper. Bidets also have smart features including automatic temperature control, nozzle movement, and cleaning. Owing to a lack of bathroom hygiene, diseases in private areas have become very popular, which has increased demand for bidets all over the world. However, the latest version of bidets has emerged as a result of continuous technical advances and industry player R&D. Modern bidets are either separate seats with water spraying nozzles that can be mounted over toilet seats or handheld water sprayers.

COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the distribution and sales of various goods across industries. Many countries are on lockdown and have closed their borders to prevent the virus from spreading. COVID-19's effect on logistics has disrupted the supply of raw materials, resulting in decreased manufacturing capacity and, as a result, product shortages. In the short term, these factors are likely to boost bidet prices.

Market Segmentation

Ceramic bidets, over-the-rim bidets, toilet seat bidets, handheld bidets, portable bidets, and others are the different types of bidets available. In 2019, the ceramic bidets segment held the largest market share, and it is expected to rise at a moderate rate over the forecast period. Because of their elegant finish and low cost, ceramic bidets are commonly used in European and South American homes. During the forecast period, modern features such as hot water and the ability to change the water temperature are expected to boost global sales.

By category, the market has been segmented into manual and electronic. Because of the launch of new and innovative consumer-friendly features, the Electronic segment is expected to expand at a faster pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, advances in the electronic industry have resulted in the introduction of power-saving products, which has fueled segmental sales globally in 2019.

The market has been divided into residential and commercial segments based on the end user. In 2019, the residential segment held the largest market share, and it is expected to rise at a moderate pace over the forecast period. Bidets are extremely common in a number of European and Asian countries. During the forecast period, a growing number of households is expected to drive segmental growth.

The industry has been divided into store-based and non-store-based distribution channels. The majority of bidets are sold through brick-and-mortar shops, which provide the opportunity to touch and feel the product before seeing it in action. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty shops, and other stores make up this category. In 2019, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the industry.

Regional Analysis

Bidets are a common bathroom fitting in European households and hotels, so Europe dominated the global bidets market in 2019. During the forecast era, the increasing importance of personal hygiene and precautions for allergies and bacterial growth in human genital areas is expected to directly boost demand for bidets in Europe.

For the bidets industry, Asia-Pacific is a new revenue source. The rising purchasing power of the people in China, India, and Southeast Asia has provided a business opportunity for established players. The market in the area is expanding due to rising consumer awareness of personal hygiene and product benefits.

Competitive Dashboard

The notable players are Alpha Bidet (US), Bio Bidet (US), Toto Ltd. (Japan), Brondell Inc. (US), Kohler Co. (US), 2GoProducts, LLC. (US), Tushy Inc. (US), Omigo (US), Genie Bidet (US), Big John Products, Inc. (US).

