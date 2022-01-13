Drafting Services Industry Insights show benefits from increasing demand for CAD services

Drafting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Drafting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for computer-aided design (CAD) services is expected to propel the growth of the drafting services market. Computer-aided design includes the design and drafting of objects, goods, or structures using computer technology. Owing to the tremendous benefits that CAD provides to real estate developers, architects, interior designers, and consumers, CAD outsourcing has proven particularly relevant in the sector of architecture and building design. Therefore, the growing demand for CAD services drives the growth of the drafting services market.

LAST TWO DAYS of our annual market report sale! Buy now.

The global drafting services market size is expected to grow from $4.69 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the global drafting services market revenue is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drafting services market is expected to reach $8.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Read More On The Global Drafting Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drafting-services-global-market-report

3D printed buildings is a key trend gaining popularity in the drafting services market. A 3D printer can support the design and construct of the entire building. This method is more eco-friendly, cost-effective, and time-efficient in printing buildings than other traditional methods. A digital 3D design of an object is produced either by a computer-aided design (CAD) or by a 3D scanner. In January 2020, Zortrax, a Polish manufacturer of 3D printers and filaments for SMB, launched a 3D printing service that utilises the full product portfolio of the company. Customers that want to use 3D printing but can't afford purchasing a machine and using it in-house will be able to obtain produced parts for prototyping, tooling, or end-use product applications.

Major players with drafting services market shares are Vegacadd, Creative Drafting, Tier 1 Utility Design, VIATechnik, LLC, Curtainwall Design Consulting, CFI Engineering, Aedas, MatkinHoover Engineering & Surveying, Duenas Camacho & Associates and Gray Design Group.

TBRC’s global drafting services market growth report is segmented by service type into mechanical drafting services, site drafting services for civil engineering projects, structural components of buildings drafting services, architectural drafting services, drafting of as built drawings, drafting consulting services, others, by end-user into education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, residential, others, by provider into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Drafting Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Service Type (Mechanical Drafting Services, Site Drafting Services For Civil Engineering Projects, Structural Components Of Buildings Drafting Services, Architectural Drafting Services, Built Drawings, Drafting Consulting Services), By End-User (Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Residential), By Provider (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a drafting services market overview, forecast drafting services market size and growth for the whole market, drafting services market segments, geographies, drafting services market trends, drafting services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and drafting services market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Drafting Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3667&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning And Development), By End User (Private, Public) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-global-market-report

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Civil Engineering Services, Environmental Engineering Services, Construction Engineering Services, Mechanical Engineering Services, Others Engineering Services), By End User (Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare Sector, Aerospace, Telecommunications, Information Technology, Energy & Utilities), By Engineering Disciplines (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Piping and Structural Engineering), By Delivery Model (Offshore, Onsite) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-services-global-market-report

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Utility System Construction, Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-and-civil-engineering-construction-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/