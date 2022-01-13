Molecular Imaging Market Growth Worth USD 10.71 Billion in 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Molecular Imaging Market is projected to be worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The molecular imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease.

Additionally, detecting cancer at an early stage considerably improved the survival chances and, in turn, drives molecular imaging market demand. Spreading awareness to create a push for early diagnosis of cancer is vital steps accountable for detecting the disease. Detecting probable warning of cancer symptoms and adopting rapid measures is essential for early disease diagnosis.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.

Some Key Highlights

In July 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of PMOD Technologies LLC, with an emphasis on pharmacokinetic modeling and molecular quantification. The PMOD software finds extensive usage in the analysis of PET studies in cardiology, neurology, and oncology, including research related to molecular imaging.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor molecular imaging technique.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite molecular imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in individuals displaying specific symptoms.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Positron Emission Tomography

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Diseases

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

