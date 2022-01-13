Mobile Marketing Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Restraints and Industry Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for immediate engagement solution and rising demand for evaluating effectiveness of marketing campaign in real-time are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Marketing Market size reached USD 66.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for immediate engagement solutions is a key factor expected to drive global mobile marketing market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for evaluating effectiveness of marketing campaign in real-time is expected to further propel global mobile marketing market revenue growth going ahead. Increasing social media networking sites and social media advertising are other factors expected to boost global mobile marketing market revenue growth in the near future.

The extensive survey on the Mobile Marketing market further identifies data that best fits the business requirement such as product classification, application and important definition. In addition, the study takes into account series of industry-leading events designed to enlighten the product owners on return on investment, investment feasibility, supply chain management, consumption volume, customer behaviour and demand and supply. To bring in more accuracy and quality to the study of Mobile Marketing market the report interprets critical information through tables, infographics, and charts.

The global Mobile Marketing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Mobile Marketing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Companies profiled in the global Mobile Marketing market:

Google LLC, Inmobi Technology Services Private Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Amobee, Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited), Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Chartboost Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Twitter Inc.

Further Key Highlights

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mobile marketing solutions such as QR codes, SMS, MMS, mobile web, push notifications, in-app messages, location-based marketing, and others is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption mobile marketing among large enterprises as a strategy to reach potential of a larger audience while also increasing brand value.

Increasing number of mobile phone users using mobile search engines frequently is expected to drive revenue growth of the mobile web segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global mobile marketing market during the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile marketing market on the basis of component, organization size, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

QR Codes

SMS

MMS

Mobile Web

Push Notifications

In-App Messages

Location Based Marketing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel & Tourism

Others

Key Features of the Mobile Marketing Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

