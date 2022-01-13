Coffee Pods and Capsules Market will generate new Growth Opportunities by 2028| Detailed Research Report

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market: Information By Coffee Type (Traditional and Decaf), By Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coffee pods and capsules market is growing continuously over the past few years. Market growth attributes to the expansion of the food service industries worldwide. Besides, rising consumer preference for ready-to-drink coffee pushes the market growth, leading to increasing the household and commercial usages. Moreover, technological advances escalate market growth, bringing about new products line to meet market demand. The market would continue to grow, demonstrating tremendous opportunities.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global coffee pods and capsules market is projected to grow to USD 23,441.0 MN by 2025, registering 7.97% CAGR over the predicted period (2019 – 2025). Product innovation is anticipated to create new opportunities for vendors active in the global market. Due to the rising consumer preference for convenient appliances, manufacturers strive to develop products that match the market demand and increase market sales.

The rising uptake of coffee machines and growing dependency on convenience devices propels the growth of the market further. Manufacturers look to bring innovation to add value to society and the environment. They make substantial investments in R&D which boost the market growth. Furthermore, the development of distribution channels helps the market to generate massive sales.

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Segmentation

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Coffee Type : Traditional, Decaf, and others.

By Distribution Channel : Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Non-Store-Based.

By Regions : Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global coffee pods and capsules market. In 2018, the region acquired 37.38% of the overall market share. The largest market share attributes to the increasing demand for technologically advanced and easy-to-use coffee pods & capsules. Besides, the rising adoption of automatic bean-to-cup machines boosts market growth. Also, increasing per-capita income drives the growth of the regional market. The European coffee pods and capsules market is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America stands second in the global coffee pods and capsules market, acquiring a substantial market share. Market is driven by significant technological advances and the high purchase ratio of coffee machines. The US holds the largest share in the regional market, followed by Canada. The North American coffee pods and capsules market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period.

The capsule coffee machines market in the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly. Growing consumption of coffee in China and India and the rapid economic growth drives the regional market growth. Besides, the growing urbanization, industrialization, and corporate companies act as a major tailwind for the regional market growth. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers and the rising demand from the commercial sector in the region foster the growth of the market. The APAC coffee pods and capsules market is projected to exhibit around 8.66% CAGR during the assessment period.

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global coffee pods and capsules market appears fragmented due to the presence of several notable industry players. Substantial investments are transpired to drive innovations and strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, brand reinforcement, and others to strengthen their global footprints in untapped markets.

Companies form a strategic partnership with promising companies in emerging markets to expand their network and distribution lines. Other strategies adopted by these players include greater commercialization of their products and promotion initiatives through trade exhibitions & increased collaboration.

Major Players:

Players leading the global coffee pods and capsules market include Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc. (US), Illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Dualit Limited (England), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV (Netherlands), The J.M. Smucker Company (US), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Mellita (Germany), and Caffe' d'Italia SRL (Italy), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

June 15, 2020 ---- Nespresso USA, a leading global player in coffee machines, capsules, and coffee accessories, launched coffee capsules made from 80% recycled content. This is the first coffee capsule on the market made of a thinner aluminum foil, which is 80% recyclable. Nespresso capsule is produced using a lower percentage of aluminum material, which makes it much lighter.

Nespresso plans to have the full Original Line and Vertuo ranges of these aluminum coffee capsules by the end of 2021. Aluminum is a key recyclable material across the globe and optimally protects the freshness and aromas of high-quality coffee, providing a perfect barrier against oxygen, light, and humidity.

June 23, 2020 ---- Café La Llave, an Espresso labelof F. Gavina & Sons, Inc., launched Recyclable Single-Serve, Espresso-Style Coffee Pods. The move marks the brand's entry into the single-serve pod market. F. Gaviña states that sustainability is just as important as continuing to deliver delicious, high-quality coffee from seed to cup and beyond. The very motivation has made the company continues to innovate to meet the changing coffee needs and preferences of consumers, seeking out innovative ways to minimize waste.

