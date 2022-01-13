Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Determine a Spectacular Expansion And Productive Impact 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the adoption of cloud-based applications will drive the demand for intelligent drug discovery.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intelligent Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The intelligent drug technology market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using artificial intelligence. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases.

The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand. The advancement in deep learning and machine learning will allow pharmaceutical companies to reorganize molecule binding properties with high accuracy.

The study digs deep into aspects such as market segmentation, key driving forces, opportunities and threats for the forecast period of 2020-2027. To help business strategist strengthens their strategic planning and executes a plan to maintain and gain a competitive edge the research weighs up on buyer preferences, gross margin, profit and sale across different regions. Strong focus on financial competency, strengths, and weaknesses of the companies and recent acquisition and merger speaks a lot about the future adjacencies around the core business due to the ongoing development in the Intelligent Drug Discovery market.

Further Key points

In October 2020, Optibrium launched Cerella, an intelligence platform for active learning in drug discovery. Cerella’s architecture combines cloud computing with on-premises deployment offering both scalability and data security.

The software segment held a larger market share, and factors such as less cost and time, low rate of failure, a large number of software developers for the discovery of drugs, and strong demand from big pharmaceuticals are driving the segment’s demand.

Machine learning help in optimizing therapy by integrating clinical and biomedical data with computational models. It is used to build software for combinational therapies and testing drugs. Machine learning offers a lucrative potential for drug discovery and personalized medicine.

The global Intelligent Drug Discovery market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Intelligent Drug Discovery market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market.

The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Intelligent Drug Discovery market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Intelligent Drug Discovery in this industry vertical?

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

