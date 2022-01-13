Cash Flow Market Trending factors & Growth Drivers Impact Globally

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, business intelligence, big data analytics, and cloud-based finance solutions are key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cash Flow Market size is expected to reach USD 2,144.4.0 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI), and data analytics, rapid growth of e-commerce sectors, and rising adoption of cloud- based finance solutions to improve planning and budgeting cycles.

The latest market intelligence report on the Cash Flow market aims at exploring the unknown and coming up with solutions to the potential threats and challenges faced by the Cash Flow market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028. The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Further key Points

In December 2020, Intuit acquired Credit Karma, Inc., which is a consumer technology platform with over 110 Million users in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. The acquisition will allow the company to create a new finance platform to help consumers to take control of their financial lives and make better decision with finances, especially during times such as that created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2019, Sage, which is a market leader in cloud-based management solutions, acquired AutoEntry, which is a leading provider of data entry automation for bookkeepers, accountants, and businesses. The acquisition aims to accelerate Sage’s vision to become a major SaaS company, and follows a successful two-year partnership.

North America accounted for highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for liquidity management, emerging technologies such as AI, ML, BI, and data analytics, and presence of major companies in this region. The U.S. cash flow market has registered maximum adoption of financial solutions due to implementation in most business applications in the initial stage and presence of major players.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Cash Flow market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Intuit Inc., Xero Ltd., Anaplan Inc., Sage Group PLC/The, FINSYNC, Cashflow Manager, CashAnalytics, Futrli, BeyondSquare Solutions, and Agicap.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Cash Flow Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Cash Flow market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Cash Flow market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the cash flow market based on component, deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Enterprise-Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

IT & ITeS

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Corporation

Construction & Real Estate

Healthcare

Retails & E-Commerce

Others

