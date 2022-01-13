ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Growth Estimates at a CAGR of 9.7% with Prominent Players- Bosch, ACDelco, Denso, Faurecia

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive aftermarket, also known as the aftermarket or secondary market, is the second wholesale market of this car industry, dealing in the sale, re-manufacturing, manufacture, installation, and re-sale of automobile parts, fluids, and equipment. The aftermarket carries a wide range of products including performance parts, spares, accessories, wheels, and tires; anything original that has been modified or rebuilt to fit a specific car model. Most aftermarket products come directly from the original manufacturers or are re-branded merchandise produced by another firm.The ASEAN automotive aftermarket was accounted for US$ 25,250.2 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Improvement in the technology used for the production of the automobile is primarily driving the growth of the ASEAN automotive aftermarket market. This has improved the operational life of the vehicles. Also, this has improved the reliability of automobiles significantly over the past few years. This is again surging the growth of the ASEAN automotive aftermarket market. Increasing production of automobiles due to growing demand in the region is also projected to foster the growth of the market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India became the fourth largest auto market in 2019 displacing Germany with about 3.99 million units sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories. India is expected to displace Japan as the third-largest auto market by 2021. Moreover, the two-wheelers segment dominates the market in terms of volume owing to a growing middle class and a young population. Moreover, the growing interest of the companies in exploring the rural markets further aided the growth of the sector.



𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 | 𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3604



𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:-

➼ Bridgestone Corporation

➼ ACDelco

➼ Denso Corporation

➼ Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd.

➼ Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

➼ BorgWarner Inc.

➼ Robert Bosch GmbH

➼ Continental AG

➼ Magneti Marelli SpA

➼ Delphi Automotive PLC

➼ Faurecia SA.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:-

The latest document including enormous changes in the business strategy of the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket with a dynamic growth outlook is the Coherent Market Insights research study. This study covers a wide range of topics and is based on extensive research into the most recent market trends, development strategies, growth patterns, and regulatory laws. The ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket study begins with a collection of data and information on technological advancements in the industry, market trends, innovation, and the development capacities of global main players. We provide comprehensive product mapping and market scenario analysis. Our expert analysts conduct a comprehensive analysis and breakdown of the market presence of major industry leaders. We make every attempt to keep up with the most recent changes and corporate news affecting industry players in the global ASEAN Automotive After market. This enables us to do a complete examination of both the individual positions of the companies and the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape research provides a thorough analysis to help you get a competitive edge. The study offers a segment-by-segment examination of the global ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket, providing valuable insights at both the macro and micro levels. An assessment of prominent nations that offer keywords is included in the geographical study of the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket.



𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3604



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:-

➡ In December 2019, AAPEX 2019 served as the world’s gathering place for automotive aftermarket professionals to conduct business and new product launches. The event represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry

➡ In October 2019, Schaeffler India has launched Mobile Training Centre for automotive aftermarket to offer training to Garages in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, using REPXPERT branded vehicles equipped with an engine, transmission, and chassis products and tools for training purposes

➡ In October 2020, Schaeffler India’s Automotive Aftermarket division announced the launch of a lubricant product range under the Schaeffler TruPower brand.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:-

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket, By Category Type

Accessories

► Interior

► Exterior

Parts

► Lubricants

► Tires

► Batteries

► Wear & Tear Parts

► Filters

►Collision Body

► Starters & Alternators

► Lighting

► Exhaust Components

► Spark Plugs

Services

► General Automotive Repairs

► Automotive Transmission Repairs

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type

► Passenger Cars

► Commercial Vehicles



🎄🎉 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 🎊 !!! 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬$ 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 !!! 🎉 🕛

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3604

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗛𝘂𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗨𝗽 !!! ⌚🔢🕛🎊



𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫...

➡ What is the scope of the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket report?

➡ What is the CAGR of the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket?

➡ What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global ASEAN Automotive After Market?

➡ How the current trends will shape the market in the future?

➡ How will the COVID-19 pandemic impact the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket in 2022?

➡ How can I get a sample report of the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket?

➡ Which are the factors are affecting the growth of the market?

➡ How to measure the regional opportunities for future development?

➡What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Market?

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜 𝐮𝐬:-

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837