House GOP welcomes newly appointed State Rep. Brian Baca, Valencia County HD 8

Los Lunas, NM – This evening, in a special meeting, the Valencia County Commission appointed Brian Baca to fill the vacant State House of Representatives District 8 seat following the retirement of former State Rep. Alonzo Baldonado.

Newly appointed State Rep. Brian Baca (R-Los Lunas) is the Deputy Superintendent of Los Lunas Schools, a role he has served since 2018. Baca has worked for Los Lunas Schools since 2001, and previously was a Special Education Teacher with Ruidoso Schools and Los Lunas High School. Baca is an educator with more than two decades of leadership experience. Baca’s background in education leadership provides a record of leading large-scale initiatives focused on community achievement, financial management, human capital strategies, facilities master-planning, and policy and governance.

“I am happy with the choice the Valencia County Commission made this evening, and am thankful that they were proactive in handling this search in order to ensure that our county has representation in the upcoming legislative session,” said State Rep. Kelly Fajardo (R-Los Lunas). “Newly appointed State Rep. Brian Baca has long been a strong advocate and partner for Valencia County. His many years of experience in education will certainly be a positive addition to the New Mexico House of Representatives.”

Currently, Baca oversees and supports the personnel, athletics, safety and security, and transportation departments for Los Lunas Schools. Baca has been a district administrator since 2007 and has served at the cabinet level within the school district for over ten years.

“The New Mexico House Republican Caucus welcomes Brian Baca to the House of Representatives,” said House Republican Leader Jim Townsend (Artesia). “Mr. Baca’s years of educational service to New Mexico will provide valuable insight and knowledge to the debates we have in the state legislature.”

