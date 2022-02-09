Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch Discusses How Residential Treatment Can Reform Behavior for At-Risk Youth
The goal of residential treatment is to achieve enduring positive behaviors”MYRTLE, MISSOURI, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outpatient treatment for mental health and substance use disorders isn't always enough. Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch Christian Academy recently explained how residential treatment can help reform behaviors for at-risk youth.
"The goal of residential treatment is to achieve enduring positive behaviors," Dr. Ken Tombley said. "At Master's Ranch Christian Academy, we believe the best way to do this is to remove these young people from their daily influences, so they can truly heal."
What Is Residential Treatment?
Residential treatment is a common, evidence-based treatment method to heal the mind and body from the harms of substance use disorders or mental health disorders. It involves staying on-site at a treatment facility in a community setting with other at-risk individuals. At Master's Ranch Christian Academy, this means living alongside other at-risk adolescents and young adults, learning and accomplishing tasks together.
Residential treatment includes multiple types of therapy and 24-hour support. Common methods of therapy include individual therapy, group therapy, and experiential therapy. Individuals may also receive educational courses, vocational skills training, and more.
At Master's Ranch, at-risk youth receive a combination of all the above. They undergo individual and group therapy, receive an accredited Christian education, take part in vocational training, and more. All of these elements combine to heal at-risk youth in a residential setting.
Behavioral Changes
Residential treatment has been proven effective in promoting lifelong behavioral changes. This style of treatment is especially helpful for those who haven't seen positive responses to outpatient treatment.
Outpatient treatment is not sufficient for many at-risk youths, because they're still surrounded by the influences of their peers, family members, and more.
"At Master's Ranch, we don't allow smartphones, tablets, or other devices that can negatively affect the treatment process," Dr. Ken Tombley said. "Eliminating these outside influences greatly helps change the behaviors that are affected by peers and even some family members."
Residential Treatment at Master's Ranch Christian Academy
Residential treatment at Master's Ranch aims to change behaviors through a multi-part process. This process includes multiple therapies, education, and training to teach responsibility, self-confidence, respect, and faith.
It is through these wilderness, spiritual, and vocational programs that youth are able to trade negative behaviors for positive ones. The educators, therapists, and other guides at Master's Ranch Christian Academy provide levels of care and compassion that can't be offered in an outpatient setting. The level of individualized care given to Master's Ranch residents truly goes above and beyond.
You can learn more about the residential treatment program at Master's Ranch by visiting the MastersRanch.org website.
