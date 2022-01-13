Biologics Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis

Biologics Market quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidences of chronic diseases, loss of patent extensions of branded drugs, and the increased availability of advanced diagnostics is expected to boost the growth of biologics market. In addition, growth in technology for the production of biologics is projected to fuel the market growth. However, difficulty in manufacturing biologic drugs and the process involved in maintenance, which includes preventing from environmental contamination, maintaining refrigeration processes, and others hinder the market. The increase in demand for advanced diagnostics in treatment purposes and the loss of patent extensions of branded drugs provide opportunity for the growth of global biologics market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players in the global biologics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi, Eli Lilly & Company, GSK Biologicals SA, Becton, Dickinson & Company, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, and Merck KGaA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 :

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which elucidates the prevailing opportunities.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

• Extensive analysis by product elucidates the use of biologics drugs for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic illnesses.

The market is segmented based on product type, therapeutics, source of material, and geography. Based on product type, it is divided into monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), hormones, growth factors, fusion proteins, cytokines, therapeutic enzymes, blood factors and anticoagulants, vaccines, blood and blood products, allergenic extracts, human cells and tissues, proteins, gene therapies, cellular therapies, and xenotransplantation products. The market on the basis of therapeutics is classified into oncology, cardiovascular, immunological diseases, infectious diseases, and metabolic diseases. By source material, it is categorized into humans, avian cell culture, yeast, bacteria, insects cell culture, and transgenics. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

