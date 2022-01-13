Rutland Barracks // VCOR

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B4000207

TROOPER: Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: VSP-Rutland            

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2022 1731 hours

LOCATION: 476 Holiday Drive, Cortina/Holiday Inn

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Travis Bunnell

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 12, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a disorderly male in the parking lot of the Green Mountain Plaza. Troopers located a male matching the description in the parking lot of the Cortina Inn. The male was identified as Travis Bunnel (31). A conditions of release check revealed Bunnell had multiple active court-ordered conditions of release to include a 24/7 curfew at his residence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Bunnell was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/13/2022 at 1230 hours and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/13/2022 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

