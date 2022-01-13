Rutland Barracks // VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4000207
TROOPER: Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: VSP-Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2022 1731 hours
LOCATION: 476 Holiday Drive, Cortina/Holiday Inn
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Travis Bunnell
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 12, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a disorderly male in the parking lot of the Green Mountain Plaza. Troopers located a male matching the description in the parking lot of the Cortina Inn. The male was identified as Travis Bunnel (31). A conditions of release check revealed Bunnell had multiple active court-ordered conditions of release to include a 24/7 curfew at his residence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Bunnell was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/13/2022 at 1230 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/13/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included