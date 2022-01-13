Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,362 in the last 365 days.

EPI Achieves ISO-9001 Certification for All RF/Microwave and High-Power Circuit Packages

EPI Achieves ISO Certification for its advanced RF/microwave and high power circuit packages.

EPI Achieves ISO Certification for its advanced RF/microwave and high power circuit packages.

RF/microwave and high power circuit packaging specialist, EPI, Achieves Full ISO-9001 Certification

We’ve always been committed to the utmost in quality assurance for our packaging... this opens the door to do business in markets that require the certification for their own quality practices.”
— Chris Mosher, President
NEWBURYPORT, MA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Products, Inc. (EPI), a fully integrated high temperature co-fired ceramic (HTCC) and glass-to-metal package manufacturer serving the high frequency/high power device market, has announced that the entire company has been granted ISO 9001:2015 certification as designated by TUV SUD America, Inc. After receiving certification for its Ceramics Division in 2018, the company has received this designation across its complete product line of RF/microwave, power semiconductor, and optical packaging solutions, as well their custom multi-layer ceramic package development and manufacturing services. Electronic Products, Inc. was granted this up-to-date certification as a result of achieving outstanding implementation of a quality management system throughout their entire facility in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Widely used in manufacturing, ISO quality management system standards and quality improvement approaches are all means of improving customer satisfaction and organizational competitiveness.

“Our entire team is very proud to receive this across-the-board ISO 9001:2015 certification,” says Chris Mosher, President. "We’ve always been committed to the utmost in quality assurance for our packaging solutions and now this opens the door to do business in markets that require the certification for their own quality practices. It illustrates our commitment to not just premium quality but also process due diligence.”

The ISO 9001 standard is the world’s most widely recognized quality management system (QMS) certification. With more than 1 million companies certified in over 170 countries, ISO 9001 defines requirements for companies who want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customer requirements and continually improve their business processes.

About Electronic Products, Inc. | www.elecprodinc.com
Established in 1960, Electronic Products, Inc. is an innovative and expert provider of TO-headers and lenses, as well as IC, MMIC, diode, component, and hybrid package solutions. They are the leading US-based “powder-to-package” electronics packaging provider with specialties that include high temperature co-fired ceramic (HTCC), thick film printed, and hermetic glass-to-metal packages for high frequency and high-power electronic circuits.

Chris Mosher
Electronic Products
+1 978-462-8101
email us here

You just read:

EPI Achieves ISO-9001 Certification for All RF/Microwave and High-Power Circuit Packages

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.