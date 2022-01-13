Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts endorses MindStir Media as the platform to use for self-publishing
And that’s why I recommend MindStir Media, and it’s an award-winning self-publishing company. They can help turn your writing into an amazingly polished book and help you promote it, too”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindStir Media has received a glowing endorsement from Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox. A video on YouTube shows LeVox raving about MindStir Media. “I'm a big believer in using writing to share your message with the world,” he said. “You know, for me it's writing songs. For you, it's writing books. And, you know, either way, it's all about putting your words out there and impacting lives. But you need the right platform. And that’s why I recommend MindStir Media, and it’s an award-winning self-publishing company. They can help turn your writing into an amazingly polished book and help you promote it, too. So, check out MindStir Media! You can't change the world if you don't take the steps. Go there now.”
— Gary LeVox, Rascal Flatts
Gary LeVox is best known as the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, one of the most successful country music bands in history. In fact, the Rascal Flatts are regarded as the bestselling country band of the new Millennium, with 20 million albums sold. They have 12 no. 1 singles under their belt and they won over 40 awards.
The owner of MindStir Media, USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, expressed his excitement over the endorsement from Gary LeVox: “Gary has one of the most famous and trusted voices in the world, so it’s an honor to have his endorsement of MindStir Media. As Gary said, authors can use our self-publishing platform to create a top-notch book and market their message to the masses.”
MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company with offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Portsmouth, NH. MindStir is partnered with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of the legendary writer Ernest Hemingway. Authors interested in self-publishing with MindStir Media can download a free self-publishing guide or go to https://mindstirmedia.com to sign up for a consultation.
