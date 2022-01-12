Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy Recognizes the Passing of Former Representative Jules Wright

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy extend their deepest sympathies to the family of former Alaska Representative Jules Wright, Department of Commerce Commissioner Julie Anderson’s father, who passed away yesterday.

“On behalf of the State of Alaska, the First Lady and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the Wright family, and especially to his daughter, Commissioner Julie Anderson,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Jules was a man of many talents and he supported Alaska through many different hats – a trucker, contractor, business owner, and State Representative. I urge Alaskans to remember all the years of faithful service Jules gave to our state.”

After finishing his education, Jules served in the United States Army stationed in Fairbanks. After leaving the army, Jules ran a construction business with his brothers before opening his own, Tundra Contracting. In the early 1960s, Jules served as president of the Fairbanks Native Association (FNA) for three years. He has also served on the board of directors of Doyon Ltd., and in 1966 was elected to a two-year term in the Alaska State House of Representatives. Jules also worked for the Tanana Chiefs Conference as an employment rights officer.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska state flags and the United States flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset on Friday, January 14, 2022, in honor of former Representative Jules Wright.

