Emotn C1 LCD Projector Officially Launches on the Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotn has released its first LCD projector Emotn C1 at the end of last year. Now, the LCD projector launches on Amazon officially. Emotn C1 is positioned as a young, fashionable, high-end, and cost-effective projector.
Creative and Fashionable Design
In terms of color matching, Emotn C1 projector adopts white as the main color and fluorescent yellow as the embellishment. The bold contrast color looks fashionable, energetic, and lively. It innovatively adopts a phone stand in a projector, embodying the sincerity and consideration of Emotn. The material and details of the product are exquisite. The groove is made of flexible silicone, making soft, comfortable, and non-slip touch, all of which can protect the phone from bumps and scratches.
Image Tuning Technology
In terms of image, Emotn C1 has a native resolution of 720P with an image contrast of 5,500:1. The projector is rated at 8,500 lumens, delivering a bright and clear image even under ambient lights. The image quality and brightness are better than most similar LCD projectors on the market. It adopts image quality tuning technology, which can adjust the image to deliver sharp and vivid images.
Convenient Screen Mirroring
Emotn C1 supports both wired and wireless screen mirroring for Android phones and iPhones.When the projector is turned on, the screen mirroring navigation bar for Android and iOS devices will appear on the homepage, which is easy to understand and use even though it is the first use. In addition, Emotn C1 can send out its own hotspot signal, enabling users to mirror in an environment without a Wi-Fi signal, which is convenient for outdoor parties or activities.
Versatile Connectivity
Emotn C1 has versatile external interfaces, including VGA, USB, HDMI, AV, Aux 3.5mm, SD/TF, compatible with TV sticks, Xbox/PS4, mobile phones, TV boxes, computers, speakers, USB disks, etc. By means of these streaming devices, you can easily access thousands of channels, for example, YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV, and HBO Max.
The LCD projector is now available on Amazon at a price of $169.
Emotn Official:
https://www.emotn.com/
Mia Swift
The LCD projector is now available on Amazon at a price of $169.
Emotn Official:
https://www.emotn.com/
Mia Swift
