SB343 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-01-12

WISCONSIN, January 12 - An Act to renumber and amend 255.07 (2); to amend 118.292 (title), 118.292 (1r) (intro.) and (a) and (2) (a) and (b), 118.2925 (title), 118.2925 (1) (a), 118.2925 (1) (h), 118.2925 (3), 118.2925 (4) (title), (a), (b) and (c), 118.2925 (4m) (a) and (b), 118.2925 (5), 255.07 (title) and (1) (a), 255.07 (3), 255.07 (4), 255.07 (5) (a) 2. and 3., 255.07 (6) (a) (intro.), 1., 2. and 3., (b), (d), (e) and (f), 448.03 (2) (q) and 450.11 (4) (a) 5. d.; and to create 118.292 (1g) (bm), 118.2925 (1) (fm), 255.07 (1) (e) and 255.07 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: use of epinephrine prefilled syringes and standing orders for epinephrine. (FE)